Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020

McKenna Brigid (nee Carr), Dublin, New York and Donegal

The death has occurred of Brigid McKenna (née Carr) of Dublin, New York and Donegal.

Funeral on Thursday at 3pm in Urbleshanny, Scotstown, Co Monaghan.

Con McCole , Lodge, Headford, Co Galway and formerly of Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Con McCole (Retired Sergeant with An Garda Síochána) of Lodge, Headford, Galway and late or Kilmacrennan.

His remains will repose at Carey's Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm.

House private by request.

Removal from his home on Thursday morning, to arrive at St Patrick and Cuana Church (Corner Chapel) for Mass at 12 noon followed by burial at Kilcoona Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to CROÍ.

Kathy O’Brien of Birmingham and Meenalough, Knockfola

The death has taken place in Birmingham, England of Kathy O’Brien of Birmingham and Meenalough, Knockfola.

Her remains will repose at Roartys Funeral Home, Derrybeg on Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm with removal afterwards to St Colmcilles Chapel, Knockfola for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday Morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine Ward Nee Doherty of Glasgow and Downings

The death has taken place of Catherine Ward Nee Doherty of Glasgow and Downings, Co Donegal.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Mari Ward, Brownhill, Inver

The death has occurred of Mari Ward, Brownhill, Inver.

Removal from the family home on Wednesday morning, going to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Ardaghey cemetery. The house and burial will both be private. There will be an opportunity to offer condolences in the church.

Sonya McCloskey (née Hamilton), Corgary, Ballybofey and late of St Johnston

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Sonya McCloskey (née Hamilton), Corgary, Ballybofey and late of St Johnston

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 2pm for Prayer Service in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, at 2.30pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon.

His remains will respose at his parents' residence at West Port, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday from 1pm to 8pm. Access to the wake house via the back entrance on Assaroe Road.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House private time family on the morning of the funeral, please.

Michael James Gallagher, South Willow, Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare and Finmore, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred of Michael James Gallagher, South Willow, Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare and formerly of Finmore, Donegal Town

Removal from Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Agatha's Church, Clar Church, Donegal Town for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hughie Gallagher, Curraghamone, Ballybofey



The sudden death has occurred at his home of Hugh (Hughie) Gallagher, Curraghamone, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral will leave his home on Wednesday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am followed by interment in St Mary's Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 19 at 3pm at Landican Central Chapel, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

