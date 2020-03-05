Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, March 5

The following deaths have taken place:

- Willie Holmes, 10 Luí na gréine, Oldtown and formerly of Knocknamona, Letterkenny

- John McCauley, Upper Drung, Quigleys Point

- Maggie O’Brien, Glassagh, Gweedore

- Brigid McKenna, née Carr, Dublin, New York and Donegal

- Con McCole , Lodge, Headford, Co Galway and formerly of Kilmacrennan

- Kathy O’Brien of Birmingham and Meenalough, Knockfola

- Catherine Ward, née Doherty of Glasgow and Downings

- Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon

- Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Willie Holmes, 10 Luí na gréine, Oldtown and formerly of Knocknamona, Letterkenny.

Willie’s remains reposing at his daughter Louise and son-in-law Patrick Gallaghers’ residence at Galdonagh Glebe, Manorcunningham F92 FX03 from 11am on Thursday, March 5.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, March 7 in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

John McCauley, Upper Drung, Quigleys Point

The sudden death has taken place of John McCauley, Upper Drung, Quigleys Point.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columbus Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Kidney Association care of any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director, 087 2498 407.

Maggie O’Brien, Glassagh, Gweedore

The death has taken place at Aras Gaoth Dobhair of Maggie O’Brien, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair.

Reposing at her late residence with Rosary each night at 9pm.

House private after the Rosary until 10am.

Removal from her late residence at 10.30am on Friday, March 6 for 11am Requiem Mass at St Colmcille’s, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Brigid McKenna, née Carr, Dublin, New York and Donegal

The death has occurred of Brigid McKenna, née Carr, of Dublin, New York and Donegal.

Funeral on Thursday at 3pm in Urbleshanny, Scotstown, Co Monaghan.

Con McCole , Lodge, Headford, Co Galway and formerly of Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Con McCole of Lodge, Headford, Galway and late of Kilmacrennan.

His remains will repose at Carey's Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm.

House private by request.

Removal from his home on Thursday morning, to arrive at St Patrick and Cuana Church (Corner Chapel) for Mass at 12 noon followed by burial at Kilcoona Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to CROÍ.

Kathy O’Brien of Birmingham and Meenalough, Knockfola

The death has taken place in Birmingham, England of Kathy O’Brien of Birmingham and Meenalough, Knockfola.

Funeral Mass on Thursday Morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine Ward née Doherty of Glasgow and Downings

The death has taken place of Catherine Ward, née Doherty, of Glasgow and Downings.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon.

His remains will respose at his parents' residence at West Port, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday from 1pm to 8pm. Access to the wake house via the back entrance on Assaroe Road.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House private time family on the morning of the funeral, please.

Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 19 at 3pm at Landican Central Chapel, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.