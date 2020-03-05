Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, March 5

The following deaths have taken place:

- Willie Holmes, 10 Luí na gréine, Oldtown and formerly of Knocknamona, Letterkenny

- John McCauley, Upper Drung, Quigleys Point

- Maggie O’Brien, Glassagh, Gweedore

- Brigid McKenna, née Carr, Dublin, New York and Donegal

- Catherine Ward, née Doherty of Glasgow and Downings

The death has taken place of Willie Holmes, 10 Luí na gréine, Oldtown and formerly of Knocknamona, Letterkenny.

Willie’s remains reposing at his daughter Louise and son-in-law Patrick Gallaghers’ residence at Galdonagh Glebe, Manorcunningham F92 FX03 from 11am on Thursday, March 5.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, March 7 in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

The sudden death has taken place of John McCauley, Upper Drung, Quigleys Point.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columbus Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Kidney Association care of any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director, 087 2498 407.

The death has taken place at Aras Gaoth Dobhair of Maggie O’Brien, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair.

Reposing at her late residence with Rosary each night at 9pm.

House private after the Rosary until 10am.

Removal from her late residence at 10.30am on Friday, March 6 for 11am Requiem Mass at St Colmcille’s, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

The death has taken place of Catherine Ward, née Doherty, of Glasgow and Downings.

Requiem mass will take place in St. Gregory’s Church, Kelvindale Road, Glasgow at 9.30am on Wednesday 11th March, followed by cremation in Mary Hill Crematorium.

