Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, March 6

The following deaths have taken place:

William Armstrong, 40 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar



The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of William Armstrong, 40 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

His remains will repose at his home on Saturday, March 7, from 11 am.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired,to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time from 11 pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Sydney Carlin (née Hagan) 12 Caislean Court, Castlefin and formerly of Clady



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sydney Carlin (née Hagan) 12 Caislean Court, Castlefin and formerly of Clady.

Reposing at her home on Friday, March 6 from 6.30pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday at 10.20am for Mass in St Mary`s Church, Castlefin at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Kathleen McMonagle née Doherty, Stranaghappagh, Fintown

The death has occurred of Kathleen McMonagle née Doherty, Stranaghappagh, Fintown.

Her remains will repose at the Chapel of Rest Arch View Nursing Home, Letterkenny on Friday, March 6 from 2pm until rosary at 8pm and on

Saturday from 2pm until removal at 4:30pm going to St. Colmcille’s Church, Fintown to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 9:30am with internment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Ian McCormack, Gerard’s Way, Malin Road, Carndonagh and Scotland

The death has taken place of Ian McCormack, Gerard’s Way, Malin Road, Carndonagh and formerly of Paisley, Scotland

His remains will be leaving Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest on Friday, March 6 at 5pm going to his late residence.

Removal from there on Sunday, March 8 going to St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin for 10:30am Mass followed by Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery.

Willie Holmes, 10 Luí na gréine, Oldtown and formerly of Knocknamona, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Willie Holmes, 10 Luí na gréine, Oldtown and formerly of Knocknamona, Letterkenny.

Willie’s remains reposing at his daughter Louise and son-in-law Patrick Gallaghers’ residence at Galdonagh Glebe, Manorcunningham F92 FX03.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, March 7 in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

John McCauley, Upper Drung, Quigleys Point

The sudden death has taken place of John McCauley, Upper Drung, Quigleys Point.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columbus Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Kidney Association care of any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director, 087 2498 407.

Catherine Ward née Doherty of Glasgow and Downings

The death has taken place of Catherine Ward, née Doherty, of Glasgow and Downings.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Gregory’s Church, Kelvindale Road, Glasgow at 9.30am on Wednesday, March 11, followed by cremation in Mary Hill Crematorium.

Agnes Monaghan, nee Johnston, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek

The death has taken place of Agnes Monaghan, nee Johnston, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek. Reposing at her home on Saturday from 12 noon until 9pm. Family time thereafter. Funeral mass in St Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Sunday at 11.30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers, donations, if so desired, to the NI Chest Heart and Stroke Unit c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek.

