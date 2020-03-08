Contact

Deaths in Donegal, Sunday March 8, 2020

May they rest in peace

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen Boyce (née Peoples) Kiltoal, Convoy

- Rita Duddy (née Patton), Mount Pleasure, Churchill

- Agnes Monaghan, nee Johnston, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek

- William Armstrong, 40 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

- Sydney Carlin (née Hagan) 12 Caislean Court, Castlefin and formerly of Clady

- Kathleen McMonagle née Doherty, Stranaghappagh, Fintown

- Ian McCormack, Gerard’s Way, Malin Road, Carndonagh and Scotland

- Catherine Ward, née Doherty of Glasgow and Downings

Kathleen Boyce (née Peoples) Kiltoal, Convoy

The death has occurred of Kathleen Boyce (née Peoples), Kiltoal, Convoy, Co. Donegal & formerly of 2, Plunkett O’Boyle Terrace, Letterkenny. Predeceased by her husband James and son James (Jnr.).

Sadly missed and deeply regretted by daughter Catriona and son-in-law Leo Keeney (Letterkenny), sisters Madeline Carroll (Letterkenny) and Vera McMahon and brother-in-law Malachy (Killiney, Dublin), brother Patrick and sister-in-law Phyllis (Glasgow), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Kathleen’s remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today Sunday, 8th March, and Monday, 9th March, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm each day with removal to St. Mary's Church, Convoy for 6pm Reception Prayers. Reposing overnight for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to Brindley Manor Convoy Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Rita Duddy (née Patton), Mount Pleasure, Churchill

The death has occurred of Rita Duddy (née Patton), Mount Pleasure, Churchill. 

Peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by husband Josie. Much loved mother of sons Josie (Falbane), Peter (Mount Pleasure), Tommy (Keelogs Churchill), Marty (Mount Pleasure), Paul (Mount Pleasure) daughters Jackie Blaine (Killybegs) and Mairead Peake (Mountmellick, Co. Laois). Fondly remembered by brothers Peter Patton (Dromore, Letterkenny), Jim Patton (Trimreagh, Letterkenny), Tommy Patton (Canada) and Paddy Patton (Oldtown, Letterkenny), sisters Mary Doherty (Dromore, Letterkenny), Peggy Tourish (Iistillion) and Ethna Boyle (Manorcunnigham).

Predecessed by sisters Rosaleen McGee and Bella McGinley. Sorely missed by her 26 grandchildren, sons and daughters in-law and many neighbors and friends. Reposing at her late home yesterday, Saturday, from 4pm.

Funeral from there on Monday morning for 12 noon Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, followed by burial in Temple Douglas Graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations to Medical 3 Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director or any family member.

William Armstrong, 40 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of  William Armstrong, 40 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

His remains reposed at his home on Saturday, March 7, from 11am.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 1.30pm for Service  of Thanksgiving in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

 

Sydney Carlin (née Hagan) 12 Caislean Court, Castlefin and formerly of Clady

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sydney Carlin (née Hagan) 12 Caislean Court, Castlefin and formerly of Clady.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home today Sunday at 10.20am for Mass in St Mary`s Church, Castlefin at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am. 

Kathleen McMonagle née Doherty, Stranaghappagh, Fintown

The death has occurred of Kathleen McMonagle née Doherty, Stranaghappagh, Fintown.

Her remains reposed at the Chapel of Rest Arch View Nursing Home, Letterkenny on Friday, March 6, and will repose on Saturday from 2pm until removal at 4.30pm going to St. Colmcille’s Church, Fintown to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass today Sunday at 9.30am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Ian McCormack, Gerard’s Way, Malin Road, Carndonagh and Scotland

The death has taken place of Ian McCormack, Gerard’s Way, Malin Road, Carndonagh and formerly of Paisley, Scotland.

Remains reposing at his late residence. 

Removal from there today Sunday, March 8 going to St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin for 10.30am Mass followed by interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery.

Catherine Ward née Doherty of Glasgow and Downings

The death has taken place of Catherine Ward, née Doherty, of Glasgow and Downings.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Gregory’s Church, Kelvindale Road, Glasgow at 9.30am on Wednesday, March 11, followed by cremation in Mary Hill Crematorium.

Agnes Monaghan, nee Johnston, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek

The death has taken place of Agnes Monaghan, nee Johnston, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek.

Reposed at her home on Saturday from 12 noon until 9pm. Family time thereafter.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Belleek today Sunday at 11.30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers, donations, if so desired, to the NI Chest Heart and Stroke Unit c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

