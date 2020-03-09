Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, March 9, 2020

Deaths in Louth - Friday June 1st 2018

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Joe Rodgers, East End, Tory Island

- Reba Middleton, Burnthaw, St Johnston

- Patsy Cassidy, Ballyshannon

- Connie Mc Ginley, Meenacharvey, Carrick

- Margaret Mc Glynn (née McArdle), 7 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

- Kathleen Boyce (née Peoples) Kiltoal, Convoy

- Rita Duddy (née Patton), Mount Pleasure, Churchill

- Agnes Monaghan, nee Johnston, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek

- William Armstrong, 40 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

- Catherine Ward, née Doherty of Glasgow and Downings

Joe Rodgers, East End, Tory Island

The death has occurred of Joe Rodgers, East End, Tory Island

Removal from his son Patrick's home on Monday for 3.30pm ferry from Magheroarty pier to his home on Tory Island.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday for 12 noon requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Tory Island, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Reba Middleton, Burnthaw, St Johnston

The death has taken place at Brindly Manor Nursing Home of Reba Middelton of Burnthaw, St Johnston

Her remains are reposing at her son Robert Middleton's home at Burnthaw, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for 2pm service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time, please, from 11pm to to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Ballylennon PW care of any family member or Terence Mc Clintock Funeral Director, Convoy. 

Patsy Cassidy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Cassidy, Ballyshannon

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 12 noon until 8pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, with interment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Connie Mc Ginley, Meenacharvey, Carrick

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Connie Mc Ginley, Meenacharvey, Carrick

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am for Mass in St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary, at 12.00pm with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.

Donations to Irish Motor Neurone Association c/o Derek Mc Cabe Funeral Directors, Ardara.

Margaret Mc Glynn (née McArdle), 7 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully of Margaret Mc Glynn (née McArdle), 7 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

Reposing at McCool's Chapel Of Rest, Ballybofey, on Monday and Tuesday from 5pm until Rosary at 9pm each day.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2.30pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers, please, if so desired, to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Kathleen Boyce (née Peoples) Kiltoal, Convoy

The death has occurred of Kathleen Boyce (née Peoples), Kiltoal, Convoy, Co. Donegal & formerly of 2, Plunkett O’Boyle Terrace, Letterkenny.

Her remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Convoy for reception prayers at 6pm. Reception Prayers.

Requiem Mass will be at 11am on Tuesday with interment afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to Brindley Manor Convoy Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Rita Duddy (née Patton), Mount Pleasure, Churchill

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hosptial of Rita Duddy (née Patton), Mount Pleasure, Churchill. 

Funeral from her late residence on Monday morning to arrive for 12 noon Mass at St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, followed by burial in Temple Douglas Graveyard.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations to Medical 3 Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director or any family member.

William Armstrong, 40 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of  William Armstrong, 40 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 1.30pm for Service  of Thanksgiving in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Catherine Ward née Doherty of Glasgow and Downings

The death has taken place of Catherine Ward, née Doherty, of Glasgow and Downings.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Gregory’s Church, Kelvindale Road, Glasgow at 9.30am on Wednesday, March 11, followed by cremation in Mary Hill Crematorium.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.

