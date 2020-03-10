Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, March 10

The following deaths have taken place:

Derek Smith, 6 Cloncool Park, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Derek Smith, 6 Cloncool Park, Buncrana.

Removal from Letterkenny Funeral Home took place on Monday afternoon, going to his residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, March 11 at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Family time from 10pm until 11am.

Conal Kavanagh, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Conal Kavanagh, Arranmore Island.

His remains reposed in McGlynn's Funeral Home on Monday afternoon with removal for the 4.30pm ferry going to his home in Arranmore.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time from after the Rosary until 10am.

House private on the morning of the funeral for family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice and St James’s Hospital Cancer Research c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

Charles Cathal Cunnea, Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan and Glencolmcille



Charles Cathal Cunnea, (Charlie), Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, formerly of Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal (retired member of An Garda Síochána).

He died peacefully in the loving care of his family and staff of Cavan General Hospital on Monday.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marian, son Hugh, daughters Cáit Tutty (Dublin), Paula (London), grandchildren Rory, Barry, Orla, Aoife and Niamh, son-in-law Donal, daughter-in-law Emer, sister Greta (Margaret) London, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains will be reposing at his residence Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan (H14 AT21) on Wednesday, March 11 from 3pm until 8pm.

Removal of his remains from his residence on Thursday morning, March 12 at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.

House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired, to St Vincent de Paul c/o of Mark Lawlor Funeral Director or any family member.

Joe Rodgers, East End, Tory Island

The death has occurred of Joe Rodgers, East End, Tory Island

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral leaving there on Tuesday for 12 noon requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Tory Island, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Reba Middleton, Burnthaw, St Johnston

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home of Reba Middelton of Burnthaw, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at her son Robert Middleton's home at Burnthaw, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for 2pm service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time, please, on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Ballylennon PW care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.



Patsy Cassidy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Cassidy, Ballyshannon

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, with interment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Connie McGinley, Meenacharvey, Carrick

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Connie McGinley, Meenacharvey, Carrick.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am for Mass in St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.

Donations to Irish Motor Neurone Association c/o Derek Mc Cabe Funeral Directors, Ardara.

Margaret McGlynn (née McArdle), 7 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully of Margaret McGlynn (née McArdle), 7 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

Reposing at McCool's Chapel Of Rest, Ballybofey, on Tuesday from 5pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2.30pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers, please, if so desired, to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Kathleen Boyce (née Peoples) Kiltoal, Convoy

The death has occurred of Kathleen Boyce (née Peoples), Kiltoal, Convoy and formerly of 2, Plunkett O’Boyle Terrace, Letterkenny.

Her remains reposed at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday evening before removal to St. Mary's Church, Convoy for reception prayers on Monday evening.

Requiem Mass will be at 11am on Tuesday with interment afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to Brindley Manor Convoy Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Catherine Ward née Doherty of Glasgow and Downings

The death has taken place of Catherine Ward, née Doherty, of Glasgow and Downings.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Gregory’s Church, Kelvindale Road, Glasgow at 9.30am on Wednesday, March 11, followed by cremation in Mary Hill Crematorium.

