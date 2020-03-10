Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, March 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Thomas Patrick McCarry, Dublin and Letterkenny

- Maureen Phelan, Glenties

- Eileen Toland, Kerrykeel

- Micheal Mc Bride, Larganreagh, Downings

- Derek Smith, Buncrana

- Conal Kavanagh, Arranmore

- Charles Cathal Cunnea, Cavan and Glencolmcille

- Margaret Mc Glynn (née McArdle), Stranorlar

- Catherine Ward, née Doherty of Glasgow and Downings

Thomas Patrick McCarry, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Thomas Patrick McCarry, Donnycarney, Dublin; Artane, Dublin and formerly of St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Peig), children Margaret, Eamon, Teresa, Greg, Tomas and Brian, his sisters Josie, Teresa (Terry) and Maureen, his son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing on Wednesday afternoon in Stafford’s Funeral Home, Maypark, Malahide Road, Donnycarney from 3.30pm until his removal to the Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney arriving for 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am. Funeral thereafter to Letterkenny. Family flowers only please – Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin 5.

Maureen Phelan, Main Street, Glenties

The death has taken place of Maureen Phelan, Main Street, Glenties. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters Bried, Maeve, Dolores and Pat, brother Eamon, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Rick, nieces, nephews grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, great neighbours, friends and carers who so lovingly looked after her.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin Funeral Home, Sandfiels, Ardara on Wednesday, February 11 from 5pm with rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral. House private from 11pm until 11am. Close family only. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St Connell's Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donation in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny C/o James Mc Guinness, Funeral Director, Main Street, Glenties, Co. Donegal.

Eileen Toland, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place in Aberdare, South Wales of Eileen Toland, wife of Brian Toland, Kerrykeel.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Micheal Mc Bride, Larganreagh, Downings



The death has taken place of Micheal Mc Bride, Larganreagh, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, March 13 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Derek Smith, 6 Cloncool Park, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Derek Smith, 6 Cloncool Park, Buncrana.

Removal from Letterkenny Funeral Home took place on Monday afternoon, going to his residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, March 11 at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Family time from 10pm until 11am.

Conal Kavanagh, Arranmore

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Conal Kavanagh, Arranmore.

His remains reposed in McGlynn's Funeral Home on Monday afternoon with removal for the 4.30pm ferry going to his home in Arranmore.

His remains are reposing at his home in Arranmore.

Requiem mass in St Crone's Church, Arranmore, on Wednesday, March 11 at 1pm, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from after the Rosary until 10am.

House private on the morning of the funeral for family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice and St James’s Hospital Cancer Research c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

Charles Cathal Cunnea, Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan and Glencolmcille



Charles Cathal Cunnea, (Charlie), Ernehill, Belturbet, Co Cavan, formerly of Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal (retired member of An Garda Síochána).

He died peacefully in the loving care of his family and staff of Cavan General Hospital on Monday.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marian, son Hugh, daughters Cáit Tutty (Dublin), Paula (London), grandchildren Rory, Barry, Orla, Aoife and Niamh, son-in-law Donal, daughter-in-law Emer, sister Greta (Margaret) London, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains will be reposing at his residence Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan (H14 AT21) on Wednesday, March 11 from 3pm until 8pm.

Removal of his remains from his residence on Thursday morning, March 12 at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.

House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired, to St Vincent de Paul c/o of Mark Lawlor Funeral Director or any family member.

Margaret McGlynn (née McArdle), 7 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully of Margaret McGlynn (née McArdle), 7 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

Reposing at McCool's Chapel Of Rest, Ballybofey, on Tuesday from 5pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2.30pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers, please, if so desired, to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Catherine Ward née Doherty of Glasgow and Downings

The death has taken place of Catherine Ward, née Doherty, of Glasgow and Downings.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Gregory’s Church, Kelvindale Road, Glasgow at 9.30am on Wednesday, March 11, followed by cremation in Mary Hill Crematorium.

