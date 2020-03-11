Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, March 11

The following deaths have taken place:

Packie Mooney, Doohill, Ardara

The death has taken place of Packie Mooney, Doohill, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 11am on Thursday, March 12 until 11pm tomorrow night.

Funeral from there on Friday, March 13 at 11.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family Ardara for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tim Harley of Navan, County Meath and formerly of Glendowan, Churchill

The death has occurred of Tim Harley of Navan, Co. Meath, C15 C425, and formerly Glendowan, Churchill, brother of John Harley.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 5pm on Wednesday, March 11 until 3pm on Thursday, March 12.

Removal from there at 3pm going to Farrelly's Funeral Home to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St. Oliver's Church, Navan on Friday, March 13 at 10.30am, with interment afterwards afterwards in St. Finian's Cemetery.

Thomas Patrick McCarry, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Thomas Patrick McCarry, Donnycarney, Dublin, Artane, Dublin and formerly of St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny. Reposing on Wednesday afternoon in Stafford’s Funeral Home, Maypark, Malahide Road, Donnycarney from 3.30pm until his removal to the Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney arriving for 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am. Funeral thereafter to Letterkenny. Family flowers only please – Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin 5.

Maureen Phelan, Main Street, Glenties

The death has taken place of Maureen Phelan, Main Street, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin Funeral Home, Sandfiels, Ardara on Wednesday, February 11 from 5pm with rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral. House private from 11pm until 11am. Close family only. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St Connell's Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donation in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny C/o James Mc Guinness, Funeral Director, Main Street, Glenties.

Eileen Toland, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place in Aberdare, South Wales of Eileen Toland, wife of Brian Toland, Kerrykeel.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Micheal Mc Bride, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place of Micheal Mc Bride, Larganreagh, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, March 13 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Charles Cathal Cunnea, Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan and Glencolmcille



The death has taken place of Charles Cathal Cunnea, (Charlie), Ernehill, Belturbet, Co Cavan, formerly of Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal. The late Mr Cunnea was a retired member of An Garda Síochána.

Remains will be reposing at his residence Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan (H14 AT21) on Wednesday, March 11 from 3pm until 8pm.

Removal of his remains from his residence on Thursday morning, March 12 at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.

House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired, to St Vincent de Paul c/o of Mark Lawlor Funeral Director or any family member.

