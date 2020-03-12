Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, March 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- Robert Gibson, Drumbarnett, Newtowncunningham

- Teresa McCrabbe, (née O’Donnell), 17 Queen’s Court, Coleraine and formerly Dromore, Letterkenny

- Patricia McGarvey, 5 Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy and St Eunan’s Nursing Home Letterkenny and formally of Meenlaharry, Cloghan

- Brian Rodgers, Bournmouth, England and Annagry, and Killynure, Convoy

- Sadie Gallagher, Magherard, Malin Head

- Packie Mooney, Doohill, Ardara

- Tim Harley of Navan, County Meath and formerly of Glendowan, Churchill

- Micheal McBride, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place at his residence of John Gallagher, Brinalack, Gweedore.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal for 12noon Mass in St Colmcille’s Knockfola on Saturday, March 14 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm with family time from 10pm to 10am.

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert Gibson, Drumbarnett, Newtowncunningham.

Robert’s remains will be reposing at his Nephew, Seamus Coyle’s residence; Main Street Newtowncunningham on Thursday evening 12 from 7pm to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm.

House private on Friday, March 13.

Robert’s remains will repose overnight at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham from 6.30pm on Friday evening.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Because of Government regulations surrounding Covid 19, the Funeral Mass is restricted to family and close friends of the deceased.

Any enquiries to Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

The death has taken place of Teresa McCrabbe, (née O’Donnell), 17 Queen’s Court, Coleraine and formerly Dromore, Letterkenny.

Teresa’s remains will repose today, Thursday, March 12, at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 5pm until 7pm and tomorrow, Friday, March 13, at her sister Evelyn Gallagher’s home at Dromore, Letterkenny from 12 noon until 9pm.

Family Prayers there on Saturday, March 14 at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Addiction Northern Ireland c/o any family member.



The death has taken place of Patricia McGarvey, 5 Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy and St Eunan’s Nursing Home Letterkenny and formally of Meenlaharry, Cloghan.

Patricia’s remains will repose in Marley’s Funeral Home, Drumany, Letterkenny from 4pm on Thursday until 9pm and from 3pm on Friday until 9pm. Rosary both nights at 9pm

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 11am on Saturday with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, St Eunan’s Nursing Home c/o any family member or Marley Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place of Brian Rodgers, Bournmouth, England and Annagry, and Killynure, Convoy.

His remains will repose at the home of his nephew, Michael and Sharon Rodgers, Killynure, Convoy from 6pm on Thursday, March 12.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am for Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy at 11am with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

All enquiries to Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Convoy.



The death has taken place of Sadie Gallagher, Magherard, Malin Head.

Sadie’s remains will be reposing at her home from 1pm today, Thursday, March 12.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 9.45am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director (087) 249 8407.



The death has taken place of Packie Mooney, Doohill, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 11am Thursday, March 12 until 11pm tonight.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Friday, March 13 at 11.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family Ardara for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Tim Harley of Navan, Co Meath, C15 C425, and formerly Glendowan, Churchill, brother of John Harley.

His remains will repose at his late residence until 3pm on Thursday, March 12.

Removal from there at 3pm going to Farrelly's Funeral Home to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St Oliver's Church, Navan tomorrow, Friday, March 13 at 10.30am, with interment afterwards afterwards in St. Finian's Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Micheal McBride, Larganreagh, Downings. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, March 13 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

