Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, March 13, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Gallagher, 40 Upper Main Street Buncranna and formerly of Ballynacahill, Frosses

- Norman Crawford, 9 Abbey Park, Manorcunningham

- Nicholas Davin, Donegal Town

- Raymond Finbarr Kerr, Springfield, Tamney, Fanad and formerly of Cork

- Eileen O’Donnell, Mulladuff, Kincasslagh

- John Gallagher, Brinalack, Gweedore

- Robert Gibson, Drumbarnett, Newtowncunningham

- Teresa McCrabbe, (née O’Donnell), 17 Queen’s Court, Coleraine and formerly Dromore, Letterkenny

- Patricia McGarvey, 5 Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy and St Eunan’s Nursing Home Letterkenny and formally of Meenlaharry, Cloghan

- Brian Rodgers, Bournmouth, England and Annagry, and Killynure, Convoy

- Sadie Gallagher, Magherard, Malin Head

John Gallagher, 40 Upper Main Street Buncranna and formerly of Ballynacahill Frosses

The death has occurred suddenly at his residence of John Gallagher, 40 Upper Main Street Buncranna and formerly of Ballynacahill Frosses.

His remains will repose at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Lower Main Street, Buncranna from 6pm to 8pm on Friday and from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm on Saturday.

Funeral from there at 1.15 pm on Sunday to St Marys Church Cockhill for 2.00 pm requiem mass.

Funeral is restricted to family and close friends only due to Covid-19 restrictions. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Norman Crawford, 9 Abbey Park, Manorcunningham



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Norman Crawford, No. 9 Abbey Park, Manorcunningham.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Saturday from 5pm until 9pm.

Funeral from there at 11.30am on Sunday travelling through Manorcunningham Village, going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government guidelines, wake and Requiem Mass private to immediate family please.

Nicholas Davin, Donegal Town



The peaceful death has taken place of Nicholas Davin, Donegal Town.

House and service are private.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Raymond Finbarr Kerr, Springfield, Tamney, Fanad and formerly of Cork

The death has occurred of Raymond Finbarr Kerr, Springfield, Tamney, Fanad, Co Donegal and formerly of Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Raymond’s remains will be reposing at his late residence in Springfield, Tamney today Friday until Rosary at 9pm.

Requiem Mass in St Columbas Church, Massmount, Fanad at 11am on Saturday with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Renal Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Directors, Fanad

Eileen O’Donnell, Mulladuff, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in her late residence of Eileen O’Donnell, Mulladuff, Kincasslagh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence in Mulladuff with Rosary at 9.00pm for immediate family only.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from after the rosary. House private the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only.

John Gallagher, Brinalack, Gweedore

The death has taken place at his residence of John Gallagher, Brinalack, Gweedore.

Remains reposing at his late residence with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal for 12noon Mass in St Colmcille’s Knockfola on Saturday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Robert Gibson, Drumbarnett, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert Gibson, Drumbarnett, Newtowncunningham.

His remains will repose overnight at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham from 6.30pm on Friday evening.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Because of Government regulations surrounding Covid 19, the Funeral Mass is restricted to family and close friends of the deceased.

Any enquiries to Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

Teresa McCrabbe, (née O’Donnell), 17 Queen’s Court, Coleraine and formerly Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Teresa McCrabbe, (née O’Donnell), 17 Queen’s Court, Coleraine and formerly Dromore, Letterkenny.

Teresa’s remains are reposing at her sister Evelyn Gallagher’s home at Dromore, Letterkenny from 12 noon until 9pm.

Family Prayers there on Saturday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Addiction Northern Ireland c/o any family member.

Patricia McGarvey, 5 Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy and St Eunan’s Nursing Home Letterkenny and formally of Meenlaharry, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Patricia McGarvey, 5 Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy and St Eunan’s Nursing Home Letterkenny and formally of Meenlaharry, Cloghan.

Patricia’s remains will repose in Marley’s Funeral Home, Drumany, Letterkenny until Rosart at 9pm on Friday.

Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 11am on Saturday with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, St Eunan’s Nursing Home c/o any family member or Marley Funeral Directors.

Brian Rodgers, Bournmouth, England and Annagry, and Killynure, Convoy

The death has taken place of Brian Rodgers, Bournmouth, England and Annagry, and Killynure, Convoy.

His remains are reposing at the home of his nephew, Michael and Sharon Rodgers, Killynure, Convoy.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am for Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy at 11am with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. All enquiries to Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Convoy.

Sadie Gallagher, Magherard, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Sadie Gallagher, Magherard, Malin Head.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 9.45am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director (087) 249 8407.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.