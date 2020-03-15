Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, March 15

The following deaths have taken place:

- Muriel Johnston, Bridgwater, Somerset, England and formerly of Laghey

- Bobbie Barclay, Corradoey, Convoy

- Jim Foley, 2 Glenoughty Close, Glencar, Letterkenny and formerly of late of Nenagh, Tipperary

- Sarah Harvey, Drumkeen, Ballybofey

- Thomas Reilly, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford and late of Annagary

- Tim Doherty, Magheralosk, Gweedore

- John Gallagher, 40 Upper Main Street Buncranna and formerly of Ballynacahill, Frosses

- Norman Crawford, 9 Abbey Park, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Muriel Johnston, Bridgwater, Somerset, England and formerly of Laghey.

Funeral service in Laghey Parish Church on Monday at 12pm followed by interment of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Bobbie Barclay, Corradoey, Convoy.

Funeral from his residence on Monday at 1.30pm for 2pm service in St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard. House private, close friends and family welcome.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gibsons Funeral Directors, Convoy.

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Jim Foley, 2 Glenoughty Close, Glencar, Letterkenny and formerly Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

In compliance with government guidelines, wake and Mass private to immediate family only please.

The death has occurred peacefully in her 100th year of Sarah Harvey (née Sweeney ex NT), Drumkeen, Ballybofey

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Drumkeen, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Due to the recent HSE and Church Guidelines regarding funeral gatherings, the wake and funeral is strictly private to the immediate family please.

The death has occurred peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital of Thomas Reilly, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly of Annagary.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Maryann's residence (N39 VX 97) on Sunday from 3pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass is on Monday at 12 noon in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.



Due to the current circumstances regarding Covid-19 and the guidelines laid down by the government the family say they understand if people are unable to attend.

The death has occurred of Tim Doherty, Magheralosk, Gweedore.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. The wake is strictly private.

Requiem Mass on Sunday in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Community Hospital or Arás Gweedore c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director

Due to the recent Government Guidelines, the wake and Mass will be strictly private to the immediate family and close friends.

The death has occurred suddenly at his residence of John Gallagher, 40 Upper Main Street Buncranna and formerly of Ballymacahill Frosses.

His remains will repose at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Lower Main Street, Buncranna until 9pm on Saturday.

Funeral from there at 1.15pm on Sunday to St Mary's Church Cockhill for 2.00pm Requiem Mass.

Funeral is restricted to family and close friends only due to Covid-19 restrictions. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Norman Crawford, No. 9 Abbey Park, Manorcunningham.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Saturday until 9pm.

Funeral from there at 11.30am on Sunday travelling through Manorcunningham Village, going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government guidelines, wake and Requiem Mass private to immediate family please.

