Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, March 16

The following deaths have taken place:

- Neil Francis Gallagher, The Lodge, Ardara

- James Coyle, The Pound, St Johnston

- Colm Rodgers, Killynure Convoy

- Eddie Helferty, formerly, Knocknabollan, Termon

- Owen Mc Carron ( Donnelly ) St Marys’ Park Cockhill, Buncrana

- Eudes Monagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh

- Daniel Dougherty, Carland, Kerrykeel

- Rose Crawford, Shore Lane, Carrickmore, St Johnson

Neil Francis Gallagher, The Lodge, Ardara



The death has taken place at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home Laghey of Neil Francis Gallagher, The Lodge, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlin's Funeral home Sandfield tomorrow evening, Tuesday, March 17 from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy family Ardara arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, March 18th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines the wake and Funeral are private to family and close friends.

James Coyle, The Pound, St Johnston



The death has occurred of James Coyle, The Pound, St. Johnston.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Wake strictly private.

Private cremation on Wednesday, March 18.

No Flowers or cards please (mass or Sympathy); any enquiries to Kelly's Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

Colm Rodgers, Killynure Convoy



The death has taken place at the Beacon Hospital Dublin of Colm Rodgers, Killynure Convoy.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.15 for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the family plot in the old cemetery, Convoy.

Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private.

Enquiries to Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Directors, Convoy 086 – 3212261

Eddie Helferty, formerly, Knocknabollan, Termon



The death has taken place in Bigastro, Spain of Eddie Helferty, formerly, Knocknabollan, Termon.

Funeral will taken place in Spain on Tuesday, March 17.

A memorial mass will be offered for him in St. Columba's Church, Termon at a later date.

Owen Mc Carron ( Donnelly ) St Marys’ Park Cockhill, Buncrana





The death has taken place of Owen Mc Carron ( Donnelly ) St Marys’ Park Cockhill, Buncrana.

Respecting the deceased wishes there will be no wake.

In compliance with the government guidelines the funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana on Tuesday at 2pm will be strictly private to immediate family only with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Enquiries to Mc Feely Funeral Directors on 087 7618864

Eudes Monagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at of Eudes Monagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in the church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh on Tuesday, March 17 at 11 am.

Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Dougherty, Carland, Kerrykeel

The peaceful death has taken place at his late residence of Daniel Dougherty, Carland, Kerrykeel.

Requiem mass will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 11am in St Columba’s church Massmount followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard

Family and close friends only.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Ionad Cois Locha Fanad c/o any family member.

Rose Crawford, Shore Lane, Carrickmore, St Johnson

The peaceful death has taken place of Rose Crawford, Shore Lane, Carrickmore, St. Johnson.

Rose’s remains will repose at her late residence from 8pm on Sunday, March 15.

Funeral mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnson at 11am on Tuesday, March 17 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government guidelines, wake and Funeral Mass private to immediate family only please.

