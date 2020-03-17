Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Neil Francis Gallagher, The Lodge, Ardara

- James Coyle, The Pound, St Johnston

- Colm Rodgers, Killynure Convoy

- Eddie Helferty, formerly, Knocknabollan, Termon

- Owen Mc Carron ( Donnelly ) St Marys’ Park Cockhill, Buncrana

- Eudes Monagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh

- Daniel Dougherty, Carland, Kerrykeel

- Rose Crawford, Shore Lane, Carrickmore, St Johnson

Neil Francis Gallagher, The Lodge, Ardara

The death has taken place at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home Laghey of Neil Francis Gallagher, The Lodge, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlin's Funeral home Sandfield on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy family Ardara arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines the wake and Funeral are private to family and close friends.

James Coyle, The Pound, St Johnston

The death has occurred of James Coyle, The Pound, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Wake strictly private.

Private cremation on Wednesday.

No Flowers or cards please (Mass or sympathy); any enquiries to Kelly's Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

Colm Rodgers, Killynure, Convoy

The death has taken place at the Beacon Hospital Dublin of Colm Rodgers, Killynure, Convoy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.15am for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the family plot in the old cemetery, Convoy.

Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private.

Enquiries to Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Directors, Convoy 086 3212261

Eddie Helferty, formerly, Knocknabollan, Termon

The death has taken place in Bigastro, Spain of Eddie Helferty, formerly, Knocknabollan, Termon.

Funeral will taken place in Spain on Tuesday.

A memorial mass will be offered for him in St. Columba's Church, Termon at a later date.

Owen Mc Carron ( Donnelly ) St Marys’ Park Cockhill, Buncrana



The death has taken place of Owen Mc Carron ( Donnelly ) St Marys’ Park Cockhill, Buncrana.

Respecting the deceased wishes there will be no wake.

In compliance with the government guidelines the funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana on Tuesday at 2pm will be strictly private to immediate family only with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Enquiries to Mc Feely Funeral Directors on 087 7618864

Eudes Monagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at of Eudes Monagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in the church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh on Tuesday at 11 am.

Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Dougherty, Carland, Kerrykeel

The peaceful death has taken place at his late residence of Daniel Dougherty, Carland, Kerrykeel.

Requiem mass will be held on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s church Massmount followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard

Family and close friends only.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Ionad Cois Locha Fanad c/o any family member.

Rose Crawford, Shore Lane, Carrickmore, St Johnson

The peaceful death has taken place of Rose Crawford, Shore Lane, Carrickmore, St. Johnson.

Funeral mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnson at 11am on Tuesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government guidelines, wake and Funeral Mass private to immediate family only please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.