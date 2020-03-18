Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, March 18

The following deaths have taken place:

- Annie Harvey, née Boyle, Friary, Lough Eske

- Eileen Boggs, Drumcarbit, Malin

- Anne McHugh, McLaughlin-Roe, Glasha, Carndonagh

- Margaret Mc Naught, née Roulston, Aughavennan, Rathmullan

- Sally Mc Nulty, née Fields, Strabane and formerly of The Cottages, Lifford

- Charlie Breen, Lackenagh, Burtonport

- Neil Francis Gallagher, The Lodge, Ardara

- James Coyle, The Pound, St Johnston

- Colm Rodgers, Killynure Convoy

Annie Harvey, née Boyle, Friary, Lough Eske, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Annie Harvey, née Boyle, Friary, Lough Eske, Donegal town in her 100th year.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 8pm tonight & from 12 noon until 10pm tomorrow. House private to family & friends & also adhering to HSE guidelines.

Private Funeral mass on Thursday in St Mary’s Church Killymard at 11 am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To comply with government guidance on COVID-19, please communicate with the family via the online book of condolence at rip.ie

Eileen Boggs, Drumcarbit, Malin

The death has taken place of Eileen Boggs, Drumcarbit, Malin.

House and Funeral strictly private.

Family flowers only, donations in desired to Lagg Presbyterian Church c/o Liam Collins, Funeral Director or any family member.

Anne McHugh, McLaughlin-Roe, Glasha, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Anne McHugh, McLaughlin-Roe, Glasha, Carndonagh.

Her remains will reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest on Wednesday, March 18 from 2pm to 6pm for family only.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday, March 19 at 10:30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Mc Naught, née Roulston, Aughavennan, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Margaret Mc Naught, née Roulston, Aughavennan, Rathmullan.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral service on Thursday March 19 at 2pm in Rathmullan Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government guidelines, wake and funeral private to family and friends. Family flowers only.

Sally Mc Nulty, née Fields, Strabane and formerly of The Cottages, Lifford

The death has taken place of Sally Mc Nulty (née Fields) 9 Croaghan View, Strabane and formerly of The Cottages, Lifford.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, March 19 at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

The wake and funeral mass will be limited to family and close friends only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Melmount parish webcam.

Charlie Breen, Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Charlie Breen, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Remains will repose at his home, to adhere to government restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columbus Church Acres with internment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Directors.

Neil Francis Gallagher, The Lodge, Ardara

The death has taken place at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home Laghey of Neil Francis Gallagher, The Lodge, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlin's Funeral home Sandfield on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy family Ardara arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines the wake and Funeral are private to family and close friends.

James Coyle, The Pound, St Johnston

The death has occurred of James Coyle, The Pound, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Wake strictly private.

Private cremation on Wednesday.

No Flowers or cards please (Mass or sympathy); any enquiries to Kelly's Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

Colm Rodgers, Killynure, Convoy

The death has taken place at the Beacon Hospital Dublin of Colm Rodgers, Killynure, Convoy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.15am for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the family plot in the old cemetery, Convoy.

Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.