Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, March 19

Conor Britton, Ardeelen, Rosnowlagh

The sudden death has taken place of Conor Britton, Ardeelen, Rosnowlagh.

His remains are reposing at the family home at Ardeelen, Rosnowlagh.

Removal on Friday to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 3pm. To comply with Government and HSE regulations on Covid-19 the family home and crematorium is family only.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Please comply with the regulations.

Margaret Gillespie (nee O’Connell), Brookfield, Donegal town

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Gillespie (nee O’Connell), Brookfield, Donegal town.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 8pm to 10pm this evening (Thursday) and from 12 noon until 10pm on Friday.

House private to family and friends, adhering to HSE guidelines.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal town at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Clar Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to St Vincent de Paul, care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Service.

To comply with government guidance on COVID-19, please communicate with the family via the online book of condolence at rip.ie, or contact Faulkner Funeral Directors on 0860610224.

Adam Strain, Carricknamart, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Adam Strain, Carricknamart, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving there on Friday at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral service in St Ninian's Parish Church, Convoy.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, in lieu, to The Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of Terence Mc Clintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private. Please use the online condolence book as an option to offer your sympathies.

Sr Ursula Fox, Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Legaltion, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sr Ursula Fox, Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Legaltion, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at St Anne's Convent, Ballyshannon on Thursday, March 19 from 4pm to 5.30pm for family and close friends only please.

Mass of the Resurrection in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Friday, March 20 at 11am followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Due to guidelines Funeral Mass will be held privately for family and close friends please.

The Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

A Mass of celebration of Ursula’s life will be offered at a later date.

Sally 'the Cope' Gallagher, Carnmore Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally 'the Cope' Gallagher, Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Due to the guidelines on Covid-19 the house will be restricted to family, friends and neighbours.

A family funeral will take place in St Crona’s Church Dungloe on Thursday, March 19 at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam mcnmedia.tv St Crona’s Church, Dungloe.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund Letterkenny University Hospital or Shaun Mc Glynn Funeral Directors.

Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Birmingham, of Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Burial will take place in Birmingham at a later date.

Annie O’Donnell, née Burke, 356 Corkey, Manorcunningham, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie O’Donnell, née Burke, 356 Corkey, Manorcunningham, Letterkenny.

Annie’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning, March 20 in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with Government guidelines, wake, Funeral Mass and burial are private to immediate family only please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Heart and Lung Transplant Unit, Matter Hospital, Dublin c/o any family member.

Annie Harvey, née Boyle, Friary, Lough Eske, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Annie Harvey, née Boyle, Friary, Lough Eske, Donegal town in her 100th year.

House private to family and friends and also adhering to HSE guidelines.

Private Funeral Mass on Thursday in St Mary’s Church, Killymard at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To comply with government guidance on COVID-19, please communicate with the family via the online book of condolence at rip.ie

Eileen Boggs, Drumcarbit, Malin

The death has taken place of Eileen Boggs, Drumcarbit, Malin.

House and Funeral strictly private.

Family flowers only, donations in desired to Lagg Presbyterian Church c/o Liam Collins, Funeral Director or any family member.

Anne McHugh, McLaughlin-Roe, Glasha, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Anne McHugh, McLaughlin-Roe, Glasha, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday, March 19 at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret McNaught, née Roulston, Aughavennan, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Margaret McNaught, née Roulston, Aughavennan, Rathmullan.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral service on Thursday March 19 at 2pm in Rathmullan Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government guidelines, wake and funeral private to family and friends. Family flowers only.

Sally McNulty, née Fields, Strabane and formerly of The Cottages, Lifford

The death has taken place of Sally McNulty (née Fields) 9 Croaghan View, Strabane and formerly of The Cottages, Lifford.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, March 19 at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

The wake and funeral mass will be limited to family and close friends only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Melmount parish webcam.

Charlie Breen, Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Charlie Breen, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Remains will repose at his home, to adhere to government restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columbus Church, Acres with internment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Directors.

