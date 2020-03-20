Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, March 20

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen McGlashin, née Breslin, Cranney Rd, Frosses

- Maureen Houston, née Mc Gill, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

- Susie McCauley, Muff

- Bridie Deasley, Drumkeen

- Rita Pearson, formerly of Creatland, St Johnston

- Conor Britton, Rossnowlagh

- Margaret Gillespie, née O’Connell, Brookfield, Donegal town

- Adam Strain, Carricknamart, Manorcunningham

- Sr Ursula Fox, Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Legaltion, Ballyshannon

- Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

- Annie O’Donnell, nee Burke, 356 Corkey, Manorcunningham, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGlashin, née Breslin, Cranney Rd, Frosses.

Reposing at the home of her son, Daniel and daughter-in-law, Charleen McGlashin, Cranny Rd., Frosses (Eircode F94V6P1) on Friday, March 20 from 4-8pm, private thereafter.

Funeral Mass at 11am Saturday in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, with interment afterwards in the Cranny Rd. Cemetery, Frosses.

The sudden death has occurred of Maureen Houston, née Mc Gill, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving from her home on Sunday, March 22 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Due to the recent Government Guidelines, the Wake and Funeral will be Private to the immediate family only.

The Funeral mass may be viewed live on the Parish Webcam, mcn media tv stranorlar.

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana of Susie McCauley née Doherty, Ture, Muff.

Suzie's remains will repose at St. Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, Muff from 6pm on Thursday.

Funeral Mass on Friday, March 20 at 11am.

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding Covid-19 restrictions.

All enquiries to Porter Funeral Directors - 086 0794820.

The death has taken place of Bridie Deasley, Callancor, Drumkeen.

Bridie's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am for 11am funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Drumkeen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

The death has taken place at Kingsland Care Home, Bangor of Rita Pearson, formerly of Creatland, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday, March 21 at 1.30pm for 2pm Service in Taughboyne Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in St. Johnston Presbyterian Church graveyard.

Due the HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private.

Family and friends welcome. Family time from 12 noon until 10pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Meals on Wheels, St. Johnston Resource Centre c/o Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

The sudden death has taken place of Conor Britton, Ardeelen, Rosnowlagh.

His remains are reposing at the family home at Ardeelen, Rosnowlagh.

Removal on Friday to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 3pm. To comply with Government and HSE regulations on Covid-19 the family home and crematorium is family only.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Please comply with the regulations.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Gillespie, née O’Connell, Brookfield, Donegal town.

Remains reposing at her late residence from from 12 noon until 10pm on Friday.

House private to family and friends, adhering to HSE guidelines.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal town at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Clar Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to St Vincent de Paul, care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Service.

To comply with government guidance on COVID-19, please communicate with the family via the online book of condolence at rip.ie, or contact Faulkner Funeral Directors on 0860610224.

The death has occurred of Adam Strain, Carricknamart, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving there on Friday at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral service in St Ninian's Parish Church, Convoy.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, in lieu, to The Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private. Please use the online condolence book as an option to offer your sympathies.

The death has occurred of Sr Ursula Fox, Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Legaltion, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at St Anne's Convent, Ballyshannon on Thursday, March 19 from 4pm to 5.30pm for family and close friends only please.

Mass of the Resurrection in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Friday, March 20 at 11am followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Due to guidelines Funeral Mass will be held privately for family and close friends please.

The Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

A Mass of celebration of Ursula’s life will be offered at a later date.

The death has occurred in Birmingham, of Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Burial will take place in Birmingham at a later date.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie O’Donnell, née Burke, 356 Corkey, Manorcunningham, Letterkenny.

Annie’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning, March 20 in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with Government guidelines, wake, Funeral Mass and burial are private to immediate family only please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Heart and Lung Transplant Unit, Matter Hospital, Dublin c/o any family member.

