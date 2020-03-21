Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, March 21

The following deaths have taken place:

- Annette Faulkner (neé McMyler), Moville, formerly Westport

- Diane Kathleen Graham, Tully, Ramelton

- Bridie Gallagher, Common, Ardara

- Kathleen McGlashin, née Breslin, Cranney Rd, Frosses

- Maureen Houston, née Mc Gill, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

- Bridie Deasley, Drumkeen

- Rita Pearson, formerly of Creatland, St Johnston

- Margaret Gillespie, née O’Connell, Brookfield, Donegal town

- Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport



Annette Faulkner (neé McMyler), Moville, formerly Westport

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annette Faulkner, neé McMyler, Cooley, Moville, and formerly Westport.

Wake and funeral Mass private in line with government guidelines.

Memorial service will take place at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Serenity House, Moville c/o any family member.



Diane Kathleen Graham, Tully, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Diane Kathleen Graham, Tully, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral service on Saturday, March 21, at 2pm in Leitir Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines wake & funeral private to family & close friends.



Bridie Gallagher, Common, Ardara

The death has occurred in Killybegs Community Hospital of Bridie Gallagher, Common, Ardara.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara at 11am on Sunday, March 22, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines funeral and wake are strictly private.



Kathleen McGlashin, née Breslin, Cranney Rd, Frosses

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGlashin, née Breslin, Cranney Rd, Frosses.

Reposing at the home of her son, Daniel and daughter-in-law, Charleen McGlashin, Cranny Rd, Frosses (Eircode F94V6P1) today, Friday, March 20 until 8pm, private thereafter.

Funeral Mass at 11am Saturday in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, with interment afterwards in the Cranny Rd. Cemetery, Frosses.



Maureen Houston, née Mc Gill, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred of Maureen Houston, née Mc Gill, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving from her home on Sunday, March 22 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Due to the recent Government Guidelines, the Wake and Funeral will be Private to the immediate family only.

The funeral Mass may be viewed live on the Parish Webcam, mcn media tv stranorlar.



Bridie Deasley, Callancor, Drumkeen

The death has taken place of Bridie Deasley, Callancor, Drumkeen.

Bridie's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am for 11am funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.



Rita Pearson, formerly of Creatland, St Johnston

The death has taken place at Kingsland Care Home, Bangor of Rita Pearson, formerly of Creatland, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday, March 21 at 1.30pm for 2pm Service in Taughboyne Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in St Johnston Presbyterian Church graveyard.

Due the HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Meals on Wheels, St. Johnston Resource Centre c/o Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.



Margaret Gillespie, née O’Connell, Brookfield, Donegal town

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Gillespie, née O’Connell, Brookfield, Donegal town.

House private to family and friends, adhering to HSE guidelines.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal town at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Clar Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to St Vincent de Paul, care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Service.

To comply with government guidance on COVID-19, please communicate with the family via the online book of condolence at rip.ie, or contact Faulkner Funeral Directors on 0860610224.



Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Birmingham, of Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Burial will take place in Birmingham at a later date.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.