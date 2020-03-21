Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, March 21

The following deaths have taken place:

- Brid McGowan, Falcarragh and Gortahork

- Donal Forker, Annagry

- Bernadette Norry, Bank Terrace, Ramelton

- Annette Faulkner (neé McMyler), Moville, formerly Westport

- Bridie Gallagher, Common, Ardara

- Maureen Houston, née Mc Gill, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

- Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

Brid McGowan, Falcarragh and Gortahork





The sudden death has taken place of Brid McGowan, Ballina, Falcarragh and formerly of Baltoney, Gortahork. Survived by her nieces and grandnephews.

Her remains are reposing at Christ the King, Gortahork. Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon Sunday the 22th March with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral family only due to government guidelines.

Donal Forker, Annagry



The death has occurred in University Hospital, Galway of Donal Forker, Annagry.

His remains will be reposing at his own home this evening Saturday 21st March.

Interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines, Wake and Funeral strictly private for family.

Bernadette Norry, Bank Terrace, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Aras Ui Dhomhnaill, Milford of Bernadette Norry, Bank Terrace, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at the residence of her daughter Antoinette and Martin McFadden, The Haw, Ray, Rathmullan.

In accordance with government guidelines wake and funeral private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Patients Comfort Fund c/o of any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.



Annette Faulkner (neé McMyler), Moville, formerly Westport

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annette Faulkner, neé McMyler, Cooley, Moville, and formerly Westport.

Wake and funeral Mass private in line with government guidelines.

Memorial service will take place at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Serenity House, Moville c/o any family member.



Bridie Gallagher, Common, Ardara

The death has occurred in Killybegs Community Hospital of Bridie Gallagher, Common, Ardara.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara at 11am on Sunday, March 22, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines funeral and wake are strictly private.



Maureen Houston, née Mc Gill, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred of Maureen Houston, née Mc Gill, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving from her home on Sunday, March 22 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Due to the recent Government Guidelines, the Wake and Funeral will be Private to the immediate family only.

The funeral Mass may be viewed live on the Parish Webcam, mcn media tv stranorlar.



Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Birmingham, of Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Burial will take place in Birmingham at a later date.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.