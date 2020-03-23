Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, March 23

The following deaths have taken place:

- Philip Doherty, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Steven Doherty, Meenaloobin, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Seamas Sharkey, Annagry

- Josiah Magee ( Jossie), Main Street, St Johnston

- Willie Mhicí Ó Gallachóir, An Coitín, Gaoth Dobhair

- Margaret Doherty, Letter, Urris, Clonmany

- Donal Forker, Annagry

- Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

Philip Doherty Linsfort, Buncrana





The sudden death has taken place of Philip Doherty Linsfort, Buncrana

Funeral Arrangements later.

Steven Doherty, Meenaloobin, Linsfort, Buncrana





The sudden death has taken place of Steven Doherty, Meenaloobin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later

Seamas Sharkey, Annagry





The tragic death has taken place of Seamas Sharkey, Annagry.

Remains will repose at his late residence later today.

Wake and funeral will be private and in accordance with government guidelines.

Josiah Magee ( Jossie), Main Street, St Johnston





The death has taken place at his residence of Josiah Magee (Jossie) Main Street, St Johnston.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Wake and funeral will take place in accordance with government guidelines.

Family flowers only donations if desired to St Johnston Presbyterian Church c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy

Willie Mhicí Ó Gallachóir, An Coitín, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Willie Mhicí Ó Gallachóir, An Coitín, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed by his wife Caitlín, his two daughters Sarah and Bríd, his three sons Michael, Seán and Colm and his brother, Michael James.

His remains are reposing at the Derrybeg hotel. Wake is limited to close family and friends for health and safety reasons.

Funeral Mass Monday at 11am in St Mary's Church Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral will also be limited to close family and friends.

Rosary at 9pm and wake is strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Aras Gaoth Dobhair care of any family member.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director

Go ndéana Dia a mhaith air.

Margaret Doherty, Letter, Urris, Clonmany





The death has taken place of Margaret Doherty, Letter, Urris, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, March 24 at 12.30pm going to St Michael's Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

With burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flower only please donations in lieu if desired to Patients Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Due to government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

The funeral mass can be viewed live from the parish webcam.

Donal Forker, Annagry



The death has occurred in University Hospital, Galway of Donal Forker, Annagry.

His remains will be reposing at his own home.

Interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines, wake and funeral strictly private for family.



Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Birmingham, of Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Burial will take place in Birmingham at a later date.

