Donegal deaths, Monday evening, March 23, 2020

Eamonn Durning, Letterkenny, formerly Creeslough

The death has taken place of Eamonn Durning, College Farm Road, Letterkenny; formerly Rosie’s Bar, Creeslough and retired Psychiatric Nurse, HSE.

He passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Sue, sons Jason (North Carolina) and Mark (Cork), also dear cousins Yvonne Cooley (Westminister UK), Hugh and Brendan McNulty (Bedford UK), Jonathan Kelly (Peterborough), Geoffrey Kelly (Surrey), their families, former work colleagues, in-laws, relatives and friends.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Funeral and Cremation strictly private to family only. Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.



Bridget (Bridie) Ryan (née O'Donnell), Limerick/Clonmany

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Ryan (née O'Donnell), Sliabh-na mban, Dromsally, Cappamore, Limerick / Clonmany, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish, aged 94.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Plunkett, daughters Mary McLoughlin and Rose Ryan (George) Redding U.K., sons in law Martin McLoughlin, and Martin George, grandchildren Patrick and Oliver, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral and Mass Private due to Covid 19. Donations, if desired, to Cappamore Day care centre. Celebration Mass at a later date.



Paddy Mc Fadden, Magheraclogher, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Paddy Mc Fadden, Magheraclogher, Gweedore.

Sadly missed by his three sisters, Sarah McHugh (An Luinnigh), Mary (England) and Frances (America).

Funeral arrangements to follow, however funeral will be restricted to immediate family only for health and safety reasons.



Philip Doherty Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Philip Doherty Linsfort, Buncrana

His remains will be reposing at his sister Ann Davey's residence.

Wake and funeral will be private and in accordance with government guidelines.



Steven Doherty, Meenaloobin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Steven Doherty, Meenaloobin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from tomorrow Tuesday.

Wake & funeral will be private and in accordance with government guidelines.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Porter Funeral Directors.



Seamas Sharkey, Annagry

The tragic death has taken place of Seamas Sharkey, Annagry.

Remains will repose at his late residence later today.

Wake and funeral will be private and in accordance with government guidelines.



Josiah Magee ( Jossie), Main Street, St Johnston

The death has taken place at his residence of Josiah Magee (Jossie) Main Street, St Johnston.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Wake and funeral will take place in accordance with government guidelines.

Family flowers only donations if desired to St Johnston Presbyterian Church c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy



Margaret Doherty, Letter, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Margaret Doherty, Letter, Urris, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, March 24 at 12.30pm going to St Michael's Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

With burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Due to government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

The funeral mass can be viewed live from the parish webcam.



Donal Forker, Annagry

The death has occurred in University Hospital, Galway of Donal Forker, Annagry.

His remains will be reposing at his own home.

Interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines, wake and funeral strictly private for family.



Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Birmingham, of Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Burial will take place in Birmingham at a later date.



