Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, March 25

Celine Breslin (née Hughes) Tullyearl, Laghey

The death has occurred of Celine Breslin (née Hughes) Tullyearl, Laghey. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

In accordance with HSE guidelines on the current Covid-19 situation, wake, Funeral Mass and Burial will remain strictly family only.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Celine's life will take place at a later date. Anyone wishing to offer their condolences, can do so in the condolences section below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Jean (Jeannie) Curran, Port Road, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place of Jean (Jeannie) Curran, Port Road, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass will be held in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Patsy Sweeney, Pádraig Mac Suibhne,' The Old School, Beagh, Ardara

The death has taken place of Patsy Sweeney, "Pádraig Mac Suibhne", The Old School, Beagh , Ardara.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The Funeral and burial will be private to immediate family only .

Anne Devlin, Altahalla, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Anne Devlin, Altahalla, Clonmany.

Wake and Funeral will take place in accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Surgical One, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Jean (Jeannie) Curran, Port Road, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Jean (Jeannie) Curran, Port Road, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass will be held in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Michael Sharma, formerly of Nena Models and Ballygogan, Lifford

The death has occurred at his home in Spain of Michael Sharma, formerly of Nena Models and Ballygogan, Lifford.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed at a later date.

Phonsie O’Donnell, Veagh, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Phonsie O’Donnell, Veagh, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Lifford Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Michael Doherty (Micky Gill), Porthaw, Buncrana

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Michael Doherty (Micky Gill), Porthaw, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Thursday at 1.30pm going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 2pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake and funeral for family only in accordance with HSE and Government guidelines.

Family flowers only, no mass cards please, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice - care of any family member

Eileen Toland, South Wales and wife of Brian Toland, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred in Aberdare, South Wales of Eileen Toland, formerly married to Mr Brian Toland, KerryKeel.

Funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, Aberdare at 10.45am on Thursday, March 24.

Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

Restrictions for funeral in place.

Dennis O’Donnell, Annagry

The death has taken place at his residence of Dennis O’Donnell, Annagry.

Due to government guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private for family only.

Eamonn Durning, Letterkenny, formerly Creeslough

The death has taken place of Eamonn Durning, College Farm Road, Letterkenny and formerly Rosie’s Bar, Creeslough and retired Psychiatric Nurse, HSE.

He passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Sue, sons Jason (North Carolina) and Mark (Cork), also dear cousins Yvonne Cooley (Westminister, UK), Hugh and Brendan McNulty (Bedford, UK), Jonathan Kelly (Peterborough), Geoffrey Kelly (Surrey), their families, former work colleagues, in-laws, relatives and friends.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and cremation strictly private to family only. Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.



Bridget (Bridie) Ryan (née O'Donnell), Limerick/Clonmany

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Ryan (née O'Donnell), Sliabh-na mban, Dromsally, Cappamore, Limerick / Clonmany, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish, aged 94.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Plunkett, daughters Mary McLoughlin and Rose Ryan (George) Redding U.K., sons in law Martin McLoughlin, and Martin George, grandchildren Patrick and Oliver, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral and Mass private due to Covid-19. Donations, if desired, to Cappamore Day Care Centre. Celebration Mass at a later date.



Paddy McFadden, Magheraclogher, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Paddy McFadden, Magheraclogher, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed by his three sisters, Sarah McHugh (An Luinnigh), Mary (England) and Frances (America).

Funeral arrangements to follow, however funeral will be restricted to immediate family only for health and safety reasons.



Philip Doherty Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Philip Doherty, Linsfort, Buncrana.

His remains will be reposing at his sister Ann Davey's residence.

Wake and funeral will be private and in accordance with government guidelines.



Steven Doherty, Meenaloobin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Steven Doherty, Meenaloobin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Wake and funeral will be private and in accordance with government guidelines.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Porter Funeral Directors.

Josiah Magee (Jossie), Main Street, St Johnston

The death has taken place at his residence of Josiah Magee (Jossie) Main Street, St Johnston.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Wake and funeral will take place in accordance with government guidelines.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Johnston Presbyterian Church c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Donal Forker, Annagry

The death has occurred in University Hospital, Galway of Donal Forker, Annagry.

His remains will be reposing at his own home.

In accordance with Government guidelines, wake and funeral strictly private for family.



Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Birmingham, of Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Burial will take place in Birmingham at a later date.



