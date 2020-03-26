Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, March 26

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Donegal, Thursday, March 26, 2020

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Hugh Conaghan (former TD), Monfad, Newtowncunningham

- Celine Breslin (née Hughes) Tullyearl, Laghey

- Jean (Jeannie) Curran, Port Road, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

- Patsy Sweeney, Pádraig Mac Suibhne,' The Old School, Beagh, Ardara

- Michael Sharma, formerly of Nena Models and Ballygogan, Lifford

- Phonsie O’Donnell, Veagh, Manorcunningham

- Paddy Mc Fadden, Gweedore, Donegal

- Anne Devlin, Altahalla, Clonmany

- Michael Doherty (Micky Gill), Porthaw, Buncrana

- Eileen Toland, South Wales and wife of Brian Toland, Kerrykeel

- Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

Hugh Conaghan (Former TD), Monfad, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Hugh Conaghan (Former TD), Monfad, Newtowncunningham.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private. 

Celine Breslin (née Hughes) Tullyearl, Laghey

The death has occurred of Celine Breslin (née Hughes) Tullyearl, Laghey.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

In accordance with HSE guidelines on the current Covid-19 situation, wake, Funeral Mass and Burial will remain strictly family only.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Celine's life will take place at a later date.  The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Jean (Jeannie) Curran, Port Road, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place of Jean (Jeannie) Curran, Port Road, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.  Funeral Mass will be held in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Family flowers only please.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Patsy Sweeney, Pádraig Mac Suibhne,' The Old School, Beagh, Ardara

The death has taken place of Patsy Sweeney, "Pádraig Mac Suibhne", The Old School, Beagh , Ardara.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The Funeral and burial will be private to immediate family only.

Michael Sharma, formerly of Nena Models and Ballygogan, Lifford

The death has occurred at his home in Spain of Michael Sharma, formerly of Nena Models and Ballygogan, Lifford.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed at a later date.

Phonsie O’Donnell, Veagh, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Phonsie O’Donnell, Veagh, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Lifford Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Paddy McFadden, Magheraclogher, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Paddy McFadden, Magheraclogher, Gaoth Dobhair.

Funeral arrangements to follow, however funeral will be restricted to immediate family only for health and safety reasons.

Anne Devlin, Altahalla, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Anne Devlin, Altahalla, Clonmany.

Wake and Funeral will take place in accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Surgical One, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.  

Michael Doherty (Micky Gill), Porthaw, Buncrana

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Michael Doherty (Micky Gill), Porthaw, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Thursday at 1.30pm going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 2pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake and funeral for family only in accordance with HSE and Government guidelines.

Family flowers only, no mass cards please, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice - care of any family member

Eileen Toland, South Wales and wife of Brian Toland, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred in Aberdare, South Wales of Eileen Toland, formerly married to Mr Brian Toland, KerryKeel.

Funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, Aberdare at 10.45am on Thursday, March 24.

Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

Restrictions for funeral in place.

Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Birmingham, of Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Burial will take place in Birmingham at a later date.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.

