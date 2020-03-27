Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, March 27

The following deaths have taken place:

- Charles Tourish, Ballyboes, Creeslough and formerly of Whitecross, Raphoe

- Winifred Howson, née O’Donnell, London and formerly Lower Crickamore

- Charles Mc Devitt, Prucklish, Glenswilly

- Kevin Quinlan, Doonan, Donegal town

- Kathleen Wilson, née McHugh, 204 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

- Maire Hegarty, ‘Roncalli’, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

- Hugh Conaghan (former TD), Monfad, Newtowncunningham

- Mary Quigg, Derryreel, Falcarragh

- Michael Sharma, formerly of Nena Models and Ballygogan, Lifford

- Anne Devlin, Altahalla, Clonmany

- Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has taken place of Charles Tourish, Ballyboes, Creeslough and formerly of Whitecross, Raphoe.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and burial are strictly private to family.

The death has occurred in London of Winifred Howson, née O’Donnell, London and formerly Lower Crickamore.

Remains reposing in lower Crickamore.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 29 in St Columba's Church, Acres.

Burial in Belcruit Cemetery.

Wake and funeral as per HSE and Government guidelines strictly private to family.

The death has occurred of Charles Mc Devitt, Prucklish, Glenswilly.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Funeral Mass and burial are strictly private. Charles' Funeral Mass can be viewed at 2pm on Saturday, March 28 from St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly on webcam: http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/glenswilly

The death has taken place of Kevin Quinlan, Doonan, Donegal town. House private to family, adhering to HSE guidelines. Private Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Clar cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. To comply with government guidance on COVID-19, please communicate with the family via the online book of condolence at rip.ie, or contact Faulkner Funeral Directors 0860610224.

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen Wilson née McHugh, 204 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnson on Saturday. Interment in adjoining churchyard.

In compliance HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family.

Family flowers only, donations if desired directly to the Donegal Hospice

The sudden death has occurred at her home of Maire Hegarty, ‘Roncalli’, College Farm Road, Letterkenny, née Mullen, Athy, Co Kildare. Retired Communications Lecturer LYIT.

Reposing at her home from 6pm this evening, Thursday.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are restricted to immediate family only please

Remains will be received to St. Eunans Cathedral on Friday at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 28 at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Conwall Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations to Donegal Hospice co of Paschal Blake Funeral Director

Funeral Mass can be viewed from St. Eunans Cathedral’s online Streaming service by using the following link – https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

The death has occurred of Hugh Conaghan (Former TD), Monfad, Newtowncunningham.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

The death has occurred of Mary Quigg, Derryreel, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at her late residence funeral service on Saturday at 11am in St Finnan’s Church Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are restricted to immediate family only please

Memorial mass will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred at his home in Spain of Michael Sharma, formerly of Nena Models and Ballygogan, Lifford.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed at a later date.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Anne Devlin, Altahalla, Clonmany.

Wake and Funeral will take place in accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Surgical One, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred in Birmingham, of Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Burial will take place in Birmingham at a later date.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.