Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, March 28, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Hugh Shiels, Cashel, Kindrum, Fanad

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Hugh Shiels, Cashel, Kindrum, Fanad.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private wake, funeral and burial will take place.

Deirdre O'Connell (née Caffrey) of Balgriffin, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Donegal



The death has occurred in Malaga, Spain of Deirdre O’Connell (née Caffrey), Balgriffin, Dublin (formerly of Raheny and Donegal).

The family would like to thank the medical team of Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria, Malaga and the Embassy of Ireland, Madrid.

A memorial service will take place at a later date to honour and remember an extraordinary sister, mother, grandmother and friend to so many.

Frank Larkin (Jnr), 1a, Long Lane, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frank Larkin (Jnr), 1a, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Wake, Funeral and Burial strictly private to immediate family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed from the St Eunan's Cathedral online streaming service on Sunday at 12 noon by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI) or the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland North West c/o of Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Mary Bonner, Augheygault, Drumkeen



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Bonner, Augheygault, Drumkeen.

Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen on Monday with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen, care of any family member or Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director.

Due to recent HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to the immediate family only.

Tony Mc Ginley, Drumbouy, Lifford



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Mc Ginley, Drumbouy, Lifford.

Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford on Monday.

In accordance with HSE guidelines the house and Mass will be private to family only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-lifford

Elizabeth Murtagh (née Doherty) late of Stackernaugh, Churchill



The death has taken place in Philadelphia of Elizabeth Murtagh, (nee Doherty) late of Stackernaugh, Churchill.

Cremation will take place in Philadelphia with interment of her ashes in Templedouglas Cemetery, Co Donegal, at a date to be confirmed later.

Charles Tourish, Ballyboes, Creeslough and formerly of Whitecross, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Charles Tourish, Ballyboes, Creeslough and formerly of Whitecross, Raphoe.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and burial are strictly private to family.

Winifred Howson, née O’Donnell, London and formerly Lower Crickamore

The death has occurred in London of Winifred Howson, née O’Donnell, London and formerly Lower Crickamore.

Wake and funeral as per HSE and Government guidelines strictly private to family.

