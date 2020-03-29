Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, March 29, 2020

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, March 29

Deaths in Donegal -Sunday, March 29

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Bridie Campbell (née Mc Fadden), 16 Windmill View, Letterkenny

- Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon

- John Smullen, Cluain Dara, Gortahork, Donegal / East Wall, Dublin

- Hugh Shiels, Cashel, Kindrum, Fanad

- Deirdre O'Connell (née Caffrey) of Balgriffin, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Donegal

- Mary Bonner, Augheygault, Drumkeen

- Tony Mc Ginley, Drumbouy, Lifford

- Elizabeth Murtagh, (nee Doherty) late of Stackernaugh, Churchill

Bridie Campbell (née Mc Fadden), 16 Windmill View, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Bridie Campbell, 16 Windmill View, Letterkenny.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and burial are strictly private.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association or Diabetes Ireland, Donegal Branch.

Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon.

In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, the funeral will be private to family only.

A Memorial Mass for Sean will take place at a later date.

John Smullen, Cluain Dara, Gortahork, Donegal / East Wall, Dublin

The death has occurred in Falcarragh Community Hospital of John Smullen, Cluain Dara, Gortahork and formerly from East Wall, Dublin.

In accordance with the Government directives the wake and burial are strictly private.

A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. 

Hugh Shiels, Cashel, Kindrum, Fanad

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Hugh Shiels, Cashel, Kindrum, Fanad.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private wake, funeral and burial will take place.

Deirdre O'Connell (née Caffrey) of Balgriffin, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred in Malaga, Spain of Deirdre O’Connell (née Caffrey), Balgriffin, Dublin (formerly of Raheny and Donegal). 

The family would like to thank the medical team of Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria, Malaga and the Embassy of Ireland, Madrid. 

A memorial service will take place at a later date to honour and remember an extraordinary sister, mother, grandmother and friend to so many.

Mary Bonner, Augheygault, Drumkeen

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Bonner, Augheygault, Drumkeen.

Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen on Monday with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen, care of any family member or Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director. 

Due to recent HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to the immediate family only.

Tony Mc Ginley, Drumbouy, Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Mc Ginley, Drumbouy, Lifford.

Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford on Monday.

In accordance with HSE guidelines the house and Mass will be private to family only. 

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-lifford

Elizabeth Murtagh (née Doherty) late of Stackernaugh, Churchill

The death has taken place in Philadelphia of Elizabeth Murtagh, (nee Doherty) late of Stackernaugh, Churchill. 

Cremation will take place in Philadelphia with interment of her ashes in Templedouglas Cemetery, Co Donegal, at a date to be confirmed later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com
Please include a contact number for verification.

