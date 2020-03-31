Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, March 31, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Frances Crowley, Aisling Court, Ballybofey and Drimoleague, Cork

- Monica O'Connor, 23 Castle Park, Buncrana

- Joseph Meehan, Leitir, Killybegs

- Donal Mc Bride, Leixlip Co Kildare, and formerly of Clontallagh Downings

- John Curran, 47 St. Cummins Hill, Killybegs

- Bridie Campbell (née Mc Fadden), 16 Windmill View, Letterkenny

- Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon

- John Smullen, Cluain Dara, Gortahork, Donegal / East Wall, Dublin

- Hugh Shiels, Cashel, Kindrum, Fanad

- Deirdre O'Connell (née Caffrey) of Balgriffin, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Donegal

- Mary Bonner, Augheygault, Drumkeen

- Tony Mc Ginley, Drumbouy, Lifford

- Elizabeth Murtagh, née Doherty, late of Stackernaugh, Churchill

The death has occurred of Frances Crowley, Aisling Court, Ballybofey and Drimoleague, Cork.

In an effort to follow Government and H.S.E. Guidelines, Frances’ Funeral will be private. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date when restrictions are removed. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Monica O'Connor, 23 Castle Park, Buncrana.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral will be strictly private to immediate family only please. Monica's Requiem Mass can be viewed Wednesday, April 1 at 11am via webcam - www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

The death has occurred of Joseph Meehan, Leitir, Killybegs.

Arrangements to be confirmed later.

Due to government and HSE restrictions, funeral will be limited to family only.

The death has taken place in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin of Donal Mc Bride, Leixlip Co Kildare, and formerly of Clontallagh Downings.

In compliance HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and burial will be strictly private.

The death has occurred of John Curran, 47 St Cummins Hill, Killybegs.

In accordance with government directives relating to public gatherings, Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul will be streamed live from St Mary of the Visitation Church Killybegs at 10am on Tuesday morning. Wake and Burial stictly private. A memorial mass for John will take place at a later date.

All enquiries to Mc Brearty Undertakers.

The death has taken place of Bridie Campbell, 16 Windmill View, Letterkenny.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and burial are strictly private.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association or Diabetes Ireland, Donegal Branch.

The death has occurred of Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon.

In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, the funeral will be private to family only.

A Memorial Mass for Sean will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred in Falcarragh Community Hospital of John Smullen, Cluain Dara, Gortahork and formerly from East Wall, Dublin.

In accordance with the Government directives the wake and burial are strictly private.

A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Hugh Shiels, Cashel, Kindrum, Fanad.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private wake, funeral and burial will take place.

The death has occurred in Malaga, Spain of Deirdre O’Connell (née Caffrey), Balgriffin, Dublin (formerly of Raheny and Donegal).

The family would like to thank the medical team of Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria, Malaga and the Embassy of Ireland, Madrid.

A memorial service will take place at a later date to honour and remember an extraordinary sister, mother, grandmother and friend to so many.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Bonner, Augheygault, Drumkeen.

Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen on Monday with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen, care of any family member or Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director.

Due to recent HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to the immediate family only.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Mc Ginley, Drumbouy, Lifford.

Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford on Monday.

In accordance with HSE guidelines the house and Mass will be private to family only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-lifford

The death has taken place in Philadelphia of Elizabeth Murtagh, (nee Doherty) late of Stackernaugh, Churchill.

Cremation will take place in Philadelphia with interment of her ashes in Templedouglas Cemetery, Co Donegal, at a date to be confirmed later.

