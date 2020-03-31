Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, March 31

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Edge (née Bonner), Firhouse, Dublin and Upper Keadue

- Anne Daly, nee Needham, Ballyshannon and Mayo

- Frances Crowley, Aisling Court, Ballybofey and Drimoleague, Cork

- Monica O'Connor, 23 Castle Park, Buncrana

- Joseph Meehan, Leitir, Killybegs

- Donal Mc Bride, Leixlip Co Kildare, and formerly of Clontallagh Downings

- Bridie Campbell (née Mc Fadden), 16 Windmill View, Letterkenny

- Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon

- John Smullen, Cluain Dara, Gortahork, Donegal / East Wall, Dublin

- Hugh Shiels, Cashel, Kindrum, Fanad

- Deirdre O'Connell (née Caffrey) of Balgriffin, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Donegal

- Elizabeth Murtagh, née Doherty, late of Stackernaugh, Churchill

Mary Edge (née Bonner), Firhouse, Dublin and Upper Keadue

The death has taken place of Mary Edge (née Bonner), Firhouse, Dublin and late of Upper Keadue. Forever cherished and loved by her husband Patrick, children Sharon, Darragh, Fionnuala, Aisling, Ciara and Deirdre, daughter-in-law Olivia, sons-in-law David, Willie, Gavin and Eoghan, grandchildren Jake, Sienna, Ryan, Dylan, Nathan, Lauren, Kealan, baby Willow and her canine soulmate Bon Bon, sisters Rose and Noreen, brothers Stephen and Hugh, relatives and friends.

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the section below 'Condolences'. Please think of Mary on Thursday at 10am.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-mount-carmel

Anne Daly, nee Needham, Late of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and formally of Glenderry, Achill, Co Mayo

The death has taken place of Anne Daly, nee Needham, Late of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and formally of Glenderry, Achill, Co Mayo. Following the Church and government regulations, there will be no wake or funeral Mass at this time. A Mass of celebration of Anne’s life will be offered at a later date. Those who would have like to extend their condolence, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message of condolence on the Condolences section of her obituary on rip.ie or through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819. House Strictly Private Please.

Frances Crowley, Aisling Court, Ballybofey and Drimoleague, Cork

The death has occurred of Frances Crowley, Aisling Court, Ballybofey and Drimoleague, Cork.

In an effort to follow Government and H.S.E. Guidelines, Frances’ Funeral will be private. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date when restrictions are removed. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Monica O'Connor, 23 Castle Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Monica O'Connor, 23 Castle Park, Buncrana.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral will be strictly private to immediate family only please. Monica's Requiem Mass can be viewed Wednesday, April 1 at 11am via webcam - www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Joseph Meehan, Leitir, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Joseph Meehan, Leitir, Killybegs.

Arrangements to be confirmed later.

Due to government and HSE restrictions, funeral will be limited to family only.

Donal Mc Bride, Leixlip Co Kildare, and formerly of Clontallagh Downings

The death has taken place in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin of Donal Mc Bride, Leixlip Co Kildare, and formerly of Clontallagh Downings.

In compliance HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and burial will be strictly private.

Bridie Campbell, née Mc Fadden, 16 Windmill View, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of Bridie Campbell, 16 Windmill View, Letterkenny.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and burial are strictly private.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association or Diabetes Ireland, Donegal Branch.

Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon.

In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, the funeral will be private to family only.

A Memorial Mass for Sean will take place at a later date.

John Smullen, Cluain Dara, Gortahork, Donegal / East Wall, Dublin



The death has occurred in Falcarragh Community Hospital of John Smullen, Cluain Dara, Gortahork and formerly from East Wall, Dublin.

In accordance with the Government directives the wake and burial are strictly private.

A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Hugh Shiels, Cashel, Kindrum, Fanad

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Hugh Shiels, Cashel, Kindrum, Fanad.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private wake, funeral and burial will take place.

Deirdre O'Connell, née Caffrey, of Balgriffin, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Donegal



The death has occurred in Malaga, Spain of Deirdre O’Connell (née Caffrey), Balgriffin, Dublin (formerly of Raheny and Donegal).

The family would like to thank the medical team of Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria, Malaga and the Embassy of Ireland, Madrid.

A memorial service will take place at a later date to honour and remember an extraordinary sister, mother, grandmother and friend to so many.

Elizabeth Murtagh, née Doherty, late of Stackernaugh, Churchill



The death has taken place in Philadelphia of Elizabeth Murtagh, (nee Doherty) late of Stackernaugh, Churchill.

Cremation will take place in Philadelphia with interment of her ashes in Templedouglas Cemetery, Co Donegal, at a date to be confirmed later.

