Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, April 1

Daniel Gibbons, (known as Dan), Knather Road, Ballyshannon

The unexpected death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Daniel Gibbons, (known as Dan), Knather Road, Ballyshannon.

Following church and government regulations the house and guneral shall be private to family members.

A Mass of celebration of Dan’s life will be offered at a later date.

Those who would have like to extend their condolence, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message of condolence through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

John Richardson, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of John Richardson Dunmuckrim Ballyshannon.

Due to strict government and HSE guidelines relating to public gatherings the funeral will be private to family and close friends. A memorial service will be held for John at a later date.

Francis Cunningham, Tullid, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Francis Cunningham, Tullid, Killybegs.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

All enquiries to McBrearty Undertakers, 074 97 31056.

Lorraine Miller, (nee Diver), Moneydarragh, Gleneely

The death has taken place of Lorraine Miller, (nee Diver), Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

Her funeral Mass will be held on Friday April 3 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

In accordance with the current restrictions, Lorraine’s wake, funeral, and burial are private and for family members only.

Donations in lieu of Mass cards and flowers to the James Connolly Special Needs Hospital, Carndonagh.

Dorothy Hanley (Cee), nee Challans, The Mall, Ramelton and formerly of Cornagill, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Dorothy Hanley (Cee), nee Challans, The Mall, Ramelton and formerly of Cornagill, Letterkenny.

Dorothy's wake and funeral will take place in accordance with Government and HSE guidelines.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Society for Autism, c/o Pascal Blake, Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Sadie Feeney (née Doherty), Dunmore Rd, Williamstown, Galway and Malin Head

The death took place on Tuesday of Sadie Feeney (née Doherty), Dunmore Rd, Williamstown, Galway and Malin Head.



Predeceased by her loving husband Martin, Sadie will be sadly missed by her family, daughters Rose and Kay (Birmingham), Margaret (Canada), son-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

In an effort to follow HSE best practice and guidelines, a private family funeral will take place tomorrow (Thursday).

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Sadie's life will be held at a later date. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or feedtheheros.com

Mary Edge (née Bonner), Firhouse, Dublin and Upper Keadue

The death has taken place of Mary Edge (née Bonner), Firhouse, Dublin and late of Upper Keadue.

Forever cherished and loved by her husband Patrick, children Sharon, Darragh, Fionnuala, Aisling, Ciara and Deirdre, daughter-in-law Olivia, sons-in-law David, Willie, Gavin and Eoghan, grandchildren Jake, Sienna, Ryan, Dylan, Nathan, Lauren, Kealan, baby Willow and her canine soulmate Bon Bon, sisters Rose and Noreen, brothers Stephen and Hugh, relatives and friends.



A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please think of Mary on Thursday at 10am.

Anne Daly, nee Needham, late of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and formally of Glenderry, Achill, Co Mayo

The death has taken place of Anne Daly, nee Needham, late of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and formally of Glenderry, Achill, Co Mayo.

Following the Church and government regulations, there will be no wake or funeral Mass at this time. A Mass of celebration of Anne’s life will be offered at a later date.

House strictly private please.

Frances Crowley, Aisling Court, Ballybofey and Drimoleague, Cork

The death has occurred of Frances Crowley, Aisling Court, Ballybofey and Drimoleague, Cork.

In an effort to follow Government and H.S.E. Guidelines, Frances’ Funeral will be private. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date when restrictions are removed. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

