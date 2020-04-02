Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, April 2

The following deaths have taken place:

- Robert Baxter, Coolboy, Letterkenny

- Eddie Shovelin, Rathmullan

- Hannah McLaughlin, Kilmacrennan

- David Sills, Glasgow and Castlefinn

- Anne Daly, Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

- Daniel Gibbons, Knather Road, Ballyshannon

- John Richardson, Ballyshannon

- Lorraine Miller, Gleneely

Robert Baxter, Ednaharnon, Coolboy, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranolar of Robert Baxter, Ednaharnon, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

Burial will take place in St Columba's Church of Ireland, church burial grounds in Churchill at 2pm on Saturday, April 4.

Funeral and burial strictly private in compliance with current Government guidelines.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Haematology and Oncology Day Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital c/o any family member or Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors.

Eddie Shovelin, Clondallon, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Eddie Shovelin, Clondallon, Rathmullan.

Wake, funeral and burial will be private in accordance with Government and HSE guidelines.

Burial will take place on Saturday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Rathmullan.

Hannah McLaughlin, 1 Fields Court, Kilmacrennan; formerly Drumluragh, Termon

The death has occurred of Hannah McLaughlin, 1 Fields Court, Kilmacrennan and formerly Drumluragh, Termon.

In accordance with the current restrictions Hannah’s wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private for family members only. Funeral Mass for Hannah on Friday, April 3 at 10am will be without congregation, streamed live on Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page.

No flowers please.

David Sills, Glasgow, Dublin and Castlefinn

The death took place on Thursday, April 2 in hospital in Glasgow of David Sills, formerly of Dublin and Castlefinn.

David was the much loved brother of Olive Sills and the late Patsy Sills, and uncle of Joseph Sills.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow.

Anne Daly, nee Needham, Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and formerly of Achill, Co. Mayo

The death has taken place of Anne Daly, nee Needham, late of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and formerly of Glenderry, Achill, Co. Mayo.

Following church and government regulations there will be no wake or Funeral Mass at this time. A Mass of celebration of Anne’s life will be offered at a later date.

Those who would have like to extend their condolence, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message of condolence with Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

House strictly private please.

Removal from Sligo on Friday at 11am via Bundoran and Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon with funeral cortege proceeding to Lakelands Crematorium for private cremation.

Daniel Gibbons, (known as Dan), Knather Road, Ballyshannon

The unexpected death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Daniel Gibbons, (known as Dan), Knather Road, Ballyshannon.

Following church and government regulations the house and funeral shall be private to family members.

A Mass of celebration of Dan’s life will be offered at a later date.

Those who would have like to extend their condolence, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message of condolence through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

John Richardson, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of John Richardson, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon.

Due to strict government and HSE guidelines relating to public gatherings the funeral will be private to family and close friends. A memorial service will be held for John at a later date.

Lorraine Miller, (nee Diver), Moneydarragh, Gleneely

The death has taken place of Lorraine Miller, (nee Diver), Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

Her funeral Mass will be held on Friday in St Mary's Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

In accordance with the current restrictions, Lorraine’s wake, funeral, and burial are private and for family members only.

Donations in lieu of Mass cards and flowers to the James Connolly Special Needs Hospital, Carndonagh.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.