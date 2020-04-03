Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, April 3

The following deaths have taken place:

Angela Hanlon nee Downes, 11 Pelham Court, Middleton, Leeds 10, and Madavagh, Lettermacaward

The death has taken place of Angela Hanlon nee Downes, 11 Pelham Court, Middleton, Leeds 10, and Madavagh, Lettermacaward.

Angela died peacefully at St.James Hospital, Leeds .

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Please think of Angela on Sunday at 12 noon.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Willie Duffy, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Duffy, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial strictly private to immediate family only.

Tessie Melaugh (née Coyle) 455 Gallows Lane, Lifford and formerly of Liscooley, Castlefinn

The death took place on Friday, April 3 place at her home of Tessie Melaugh (née Coyle) 455 Gallows Lane, Lifford and formerly of Liscooley, Castlefinn.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (April 5) at 10.30am for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with guidelines the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Denis Dinsey O’Donnell, 194 Corkey, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Denis Dinsey O’Donnell, 194 Corkey, Manorcunningham.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, Dinsey’s wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Robert Baxter, Ednaharnon, Coolboy, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranolar of Robert Baxter, Ednaharnon, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

Burial will take place in St Columba's Church of Ireland, church burial grounds in Churchill on Saturday.

Funeral and burial strictly private in compliance with current Government guidelines.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Haematology and Oncology Day Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital c/o any family member or Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors.



Eddie Shovelin, Clondallon, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Eddie Shovelin, Clondallon, Rathmullan.

Wake, funeral and burial will be private in accordance with Government and HSE guidelines.

Burial will take place on Saturday in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Rathmullan.

David Sills, Glasgow, Dublin and Castlefinn

The death took place on Thursday, April 2 in hospital in Glasgow of David Sills, formerly of Dublin and Castlefinn.

David was the much loved brother of Olive Sills and the late Patsy Sills, and uncle of Joseph Sills.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow.

Daniel Gibbons, (known as Dan), Knather Road, Ballyshannon

The unexpected death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Daniel Gibbons, (known as Dan), Knather Road, Ballyshannon.

Following church and government regulations the house and funeral shall be private to family members.

A Mass of celebration of Dan’s life will be offered at a later date.

Those who would have like to extend their condolence, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message of condolence through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

John Richardson, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of John Richardson, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon.

Due to strict government and HSE guidelines relating to public gatherings the funeral will be private to family and close friends. A memorial service will be held for John at a later date.

