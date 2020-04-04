Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, April 4

The following deaths have taken place:

- Malcolm Parke, Marble Hill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

- Peter McBride, Upper Carrigart

- Leslie (Alex) Begley, Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, Formerly of Figart, Raphoe and Ard Na Griene, Stranorlar

===

Late Malcolm Parke

The death has occurred of Malcolm Parke, Marble Hill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

===

Late Peter McBride

The death has occurred of Peter McBride, Upper Carrigart.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

===

Late Leslie (Alex) Begley

The death has occurred of Leslie (Alex) Begley, peacefully at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, Formerly of Figart, Raphoe and Ard Na Griene, Stranorlar.

In an effort to follow Government and HSE guidelines, Alex's Wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Flowers welcome, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Patients Comfort Fund c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member.