Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, April 5

The following deaths have taken place:

- Robert Baxter, Ednaharon, Coolboy.

- William John Maxwell, Glencolmcille

- Patrick Daly, Magheracar, Bundoran

- Anne Donald Joyce, Galway and Falcarragh

- Patricia Harrigan, Na Guaille Dubha, Moville

- Christy Boyle, Dungloe

- Malcolm Parke, Marble Hill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

- Peter McBride, Upper Carrigart

- Leslie (Alex) Begley, Figart Raphoe and Ard Na Greine, Stranorlar

- Angela Hanlon, Leeds and Lettermacaward

- Willie Duffy, Kerrykeel

- Tessie Melaugh, Lifford and Liscooley, Castlefinn

- Denis O'Donnell, Manorcunningham

- David Sills, Glasgow and Castlefinn

Robert Baxter, Ednaharnon, Coolboy

The death has occurred of Robert Baxter, Ednaharnon, Coolboy.

Funeral and burial strictly private in compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines.

Service of Thanksgiving to be arranged at a later date.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Haematology and Oncology Day Ward or Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors.

William John Maxwell, Contycro, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of William John Maxwell, Contycro, Glencolmcille.

William, who was in his 89th year, died at Killybegs Community Hospital.

In line with HSE guidelines, the funeral will be held in private.

A memorial service to celebrate William's life will take place at a later date. House strictly private at all times please.

Patrick Daly, 4 Magheracar, West End, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Patrick Daly, 4 Magheracar, West End, Bundoran.

Patrick died peacefully, in Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy.

Due to government guidelines, burial will be private to family.

A memorial Mass for Patrick will be held at a later date. Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, 087 967 0448.

Anne Donald-Joyce, Clifden Road, Leenane, Galway; Falcarragh; Carrowroe, Sligo

The death took place on Friday in the Galway Clinic of Anne Donald-Joyce, Leenane, County Galway and formerly Falcarragh and Carraroe, Sligo).

She is sadly missed by her beloved husband Peter, sons Jonathan and Anthony, daughter Annabelle, sister Noreen (Liverpool), daughter-in-law Linda, cherished grandchild Leon, brothers-in-law Paddy (Sligo) and George (Liverpool), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with HSE guidelines and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Anne, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. A memorial Mass to Celebrate Anne's life will be held at a later date.

Patricia Harrigan, Na Guaille Dubha, Moville

The death has taken place of Patricia Harrigan, Na Guaille Dubha, Moville.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Christy Boyle, Marameelan, Dungloe

The death has occurred in his home of Christy Boyle, Marameelan, Dungloe.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, his funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Malcolm Parke, Marble Hill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Malcolm Parke, Marble Hill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, his funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Peter McBride, Upper Carrigart

The death has occurred of Peter McBride, Upper Carrigart.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Leslie (Alex) Begley, Figart, Raphoe and Ard Na Greine, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Leslie (Alex) Begley, Figart, Raphoe and Ard Na Griene, Stranorlar.

Alex died peacefully at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy.

In an effort to follow Government and HSE guidelines, Alex's wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Flowers welcome, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Patients Comfort Fund c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member.

Angela Hanlon nee Downes, 11 Pelham Court, Middleton, Leeds 10, and Madavagh, Lettermacaward

The death has taken place of Angela Hanlon nee Downes, 11 Pelham Court, Middleton, Leeds 10, and Madavagh, Lettermacaward.

Angela died peacefully at St. James Hospital, Leeds.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Please think of Angela on Sunday at 12 noon.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Willie Duffy, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Duffy, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial strictly private to immediate family only.

Denis Dinsey O’Donnell, 194 Corkey, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Denis 'Dinsey' O’Donnell, 194 Corkey, Manorcunningham.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, Dinsey’s wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only please.

David Sills, Glasgow, Dublin and Castlefinn

The death took place on Thursday, April 2 in hospital in Glasgow of David Sills, formerly of Dublin and Castlefinn.

David was the much loved brother of Olive Sills and the late Patsy Sills, and uncle of Joseph Sills.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.