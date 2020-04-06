Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, April 6, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Olive Marley, 6, Chapel Close, Stranorlar.

- Mary Alice McCarthy (née Brennan) formerly Clonmany

- William John Maxwell, Glencolmcille

- Patrick Daly, Magheracar, Bundoran

- Anne Donald Joyce, Galway and Falcarragh

- Patricia Harrigan, Na Guaille Dubha, Moville

- Christy Boyle, Dungloe

- Malcolm Parke, Marble Hill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

- Peter McBride, Upper Carrigart

- Leslie (Alex) Begley, Figart Raphoe and Ard Na Greine, Stranorlar

- Willie Duffy, Kerrykeel

- Denis O'Donnell, Manorcunningham

Olive Marley, 6 Chapel Close, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at her home of Olive Marley, 6 Chapel Close, Stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate only.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Mary Alice McCarthy, née Brennan, formerly Cross, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Mary Alice McCarthy, née Brennan, formerly Cross, Clonmany.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, funeral and burial is strictly private.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors 0860736402

William John Maxwell, Contycro, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred at Killybegs Community Hosptial of William John Maxwell, Contycro, Glencolmcille.

In line with HSE guidelines, the funeral will be held in private.

A memorial service to celebrate William's life will take place at a later date. House strictly private at all times please.

Patrick Daly, 4 Magheracar, West End, Bundoran

The death has taken place peacefully in Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy of Patrick Daly, 4 Magheracar, West End, Bundoran.

Due to government guidelines, burial will be private to family.

A memorial Mass for Patrick will be held at a later date. Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, 087 967 0448.

Anne Donald-Joyce, Clifden Road, Leenane, Galway and formerly of Falcarragh and Carrowroe, Sligo

The death took place on Friday in the Galway Clinic of Anne Donald-Joyce, Leenane, County Galway and formerly Falcarragh and Carrawroe, Sligo.

In keeping with HSE guidelines and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Anne, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only.

A memorial Mass to Celebrate Anne's life will be held at a later date.

Patricia Harrigan, Na Guaille Dubha, Moville

The death has taken place of Patricia Harrigan, Na Guaille Dubha, Moville.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Christy Boyle, Marameelan, Dungloe

The death has occurred in his home of Christy Boyle, Marameelan, Dungloe.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, his funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Malcolm Parke, Marble Hill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Malcolm Parke, Marble Hill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, his funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Peter McBride, Upper Carrigart

The death has occurred of Peter McBride, Upper Carrigart.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Leslie (Alex) Begley, Figart, Raphoe and Ard Na Greine, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy of Leslie (Alex) Begley, Figart, Raphoe and Ard Na Griene, Stranorlar.

In an effort to follow Government and HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Flowers welcome, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Patients Comfort Fund c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member.

Willie Duffy, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Duffy, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial strictly private to immediate family only.

Denis Dinsey O’Donnell, 194 Corkey, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Denis 'Dinsey' O’Donnell, 194 Corkey, Manorcunningham.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, Dinsey’s wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.