Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, April 6, 2020

Deaths in Donegal - Arpil 6, 2020
The following deaths have taken place:
- Angela Doherty (née Mc Menamin), 76 Admiran Park, Stranorlar
- Margaret Burke, Carrowen, Burt
- Olive Marley, 6, Chapel Close, Stranorlar.
- Mary Alice McCarthy (née Brennan) formerly Clonmany
- William John Maxwell, Glencolmcille
- Patrick Daly, Magheracar, Bundoran
- Anne Donald Joyce, Galway and Falcarragh
The death has occurred of Angela Doherty (née Mc Menamin), 76 Admiran Park, Stranorlar
In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and cremation will be strictly private to immediate family only.
A Memorial Mass for Angela will be held at a later date. The family thank you for your support,cooperation and understanding, during this difficult time.
Margaret Burke, Carrowen, Burt
The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Margaret Burke, Carrowen, Burt
In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only please.
Olive Marley, 6 Chapel Close, Stranorlar
The death has occurred at her home of Olive Marley, 6 Chapel Close, Stranorlar.
In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate only.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Mary Alice McCarthy, née Brennan, formerly Cross, Clonmany
The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Mary Alice McCarthy, née Brennan, formerly Cross, Clonmany.
Due to HSE and government guidelines, funeral and burial is strictly private.
All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors 0860736402
William John Maxwell, Contycro, Glencolmcille
The death has occurred at Killybegs Community Hosptial of William John Maxwell, Contycro, Glencolmcille.
In line with HSE guidelines, the funeral will be held in private.
A memorial service to celebrate William's life will take place at a later date. House strictly private at all times please.
Patrick Daly, 4 Magheracar, West End, Bundoran
The death has taken place peacefully in Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy of Patrick Daly, 4 Magheracar, West End, Bundoran.
Due to government guidelines, burial will be private to family.
A memorial Mass for Patrick will be held at a later date. Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, 087 967 0448.
