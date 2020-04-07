Contact

Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, April 7

May they rest in peace

Deaths

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Annie McGuinness (Sissy), Ballyshannon 

- Christoph Hudy, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar 

- Teresa McBrearty, St Johnston

- Eileen Bradley, Fahan

- Marie McDonagh, Dublin and Ballybofey 

- Ellen McLaughlin, Cullourde, Malin Head

- Anna McDaid, Strabane and Ballindrait

- John O’Hagan, Minaloovin, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Joe Doherty, Clonmany

- Daniel Roijas, Lackenagh, Burtonport

- Nan Sweeney (née Breslin) Drimaha, Ardara

- Angela Doherty (née McMenamin), 76 Admiran Park, Stranorlar

- Margaret Burke, Carrowen, Burt

- Olive Marley, 6 Chapel Close, Stranorlar.

- Mary Alice McCarthy (née Brennan) formerly Clonmany

- William John Maxwell, Glencolmcille

Annie McGuinness, known as Sissy, 12 Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon 

The peaceful death has taken place at the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon of Annie McGuinness, known as Sissy, 12 Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon.

Due to current restrictions the funeral of Sissy shall be held privately on Thursday.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

Christoph Hudy, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar 

The death has occured of Christoph Hudy. Drimnafinagle, Kilcar.

Cremation to take place at Lakeland Crematorium Cavan on Wednesday at 4pm.

Regarding Covid-19, house and cremation are private please.  A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Theresa McBrearty (née Matherson), Legnathraw, St Johnston 

The death has taken place on April 7 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Theresa McBrearty (née Matherson), Legnathraw, St Johnston.

Beloved wife of the late Robert, much loved mother of Jacqueline, Robert, Fiona, Jude and Paul and sister of Helen and the late Dan, Andy, Katie, Annie and Dora.

In accordance with guidelines the funeral will be private to family only please. 

Eileen Bradley, Castletown, Fahan 
 
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen Bradley, Castletown, Fahan.

In compliance with the HSE and Government guidelines funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Marie McDonagh (née Friel), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballybofey 

The peaceful death has taken place at Larchfield Park Nursing Home, County Kildare of Marie McDonagh (née Friel), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballybofey.

Marie was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Peter (Tom) and treasured mother of John and Philip. Sadly missed by her loving sons, sister-in-law Marie, relatives and many friends and neighbours. 

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.   

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Ellen McLaughlin, Cullourde, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Ellen McLaughlin, Cullourde, Malin Head.

In compliance with government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are for immediate family only please.

Anna McDaid (née Lafferty), 5 Newtown Place, Strabane, and formerly of Ballindrait

The death has taken place of Anna Mc Daid (née Lafferty), 5 Newtown Place, Strabane, and formerly of Ballindrait.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, April 10 at 9.30am for Service in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road at 10am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with guidelines, the house and funeral Mass are private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

John O’Hagan, Minaloovin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of John O’Hagan, Minaloovin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Joe Doherty, Letter, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Doherty, Letter, Urris, Clonmany.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors 086 0736402

Daniel Roijas, Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel Roijas, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Remains interred on Tuesday, April 7 in Kincasslagh.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family members only.

Nan Sweeney (nee Breslin) Drimaha, Ardara

The death has occurred of Nan Sweeney (née Breslin), Drimaha, Ardara 

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

A celebration of Nan’s life will be held with a Memorial Mass at a later date.

Angela Doherty (née McMenamin), 76 Admiran Park, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Angela Doherty (née McMenamin), 76 Admiran Park, Stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and cremation will be strictly private to immediate family only.

A Memorial Mass for Angela will be held at a later date. The family thank you for your support, cooperation and understanding, during this difficult time.

Margaret Burke, Carrowen, Burt

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Margaret Burke, Carrowen, Burt

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only please.

Olive Marley, 6 Chapel Close, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at her home of Olive Marley, 6 Chapel Close, Stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate only.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Mary Alice McCarthy, née Brennan, formerly Cross, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Mary Alice McCarthy, née Brennan, formerly Cross, Clonmany.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, funeral and burial is strictly private.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors 086 0736402.

William John Maxwell, Contycro, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred at Killybegs Community Hosptial of William John Maxwell, Contycro, Glencolmcille.

In line with HSE guidelines, the funeral will be held in private.

A memorial service to celebrate William's life will take place at a later date. House strictly private at all times please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.

