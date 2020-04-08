Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, April 8

The following deaths have taken place:

Aonghus Cheevers, St. Attracta Rd., Cabra, Dublin and Woodlands, Letterkenny



The sudden death has occurred at his home of Aonghus Cheevers, St. Attracta Rd., Cabra, Dublin and formerly of Woodlands Park, Letterkenny.

Aged 43, Aonghus was a Law Lecturer at DCU. He was the loving husband of Emily, son of Harry and the late Lena Cheevers, Woodlands Park, Letterkenny.

Sadly missed and deeply regretted by his wife Emily, father Harry, brothers Conall (Limerick) and Annraoi (Gortnavern, Kilmacrennan), colleagues, in-laws, relatives and friends.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, a private wake and funeral will take place for immediate family only.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if wished to Diabetes Ireland c/o of Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Paudge Dorrian (solicitor), The Old Rectory, Fahan

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Paudge Dorrian (solicitor), The Old Rectory, Fahan.

Paudge was the beloved husband of Pat, much loved father of Mary, Frank, Patricia, Connell and Paddy and dear uncle of Pat McMyler.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, wider family circle and friends.

In compliance with the HSE and Government guidelines, his wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only, please. Paudge's funeral service can be viewed via Facebook Parish of Burt, Inch and Fahan.

Nora Boyle, Drumcavney, Trentagh

The death has taken place of Nora Boyle, Drumcavney, Trentagh.

Burial to take place in Templedouglas on Saturday, April 11.

In accordance current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

John McConnell, O'Connell's Avenue, Listowel, Kerry and Raphoe

The death has taken place of John McConnell, O’Connell’s Avenue, Listowel, Co Kerry and formerly Raphoe.

He was the beloved husband of the late Helen and dear father of Michelle. Sadly missed by his loving grandchildren Liam, Aidan and Caitlin, son-in-law Menno, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private Prayer Service will take place for John with a Memorial Mass being celebrated at a later date.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Sadie Kilpatrick, Habistown, Raphoe

The death has occurred at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Sadie Kilpatrick, Habistown, Raphoe.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Remains will leave her residence on Friday at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy c/o any family member or Gibson's Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Annie McGuinness, known as Sissy, 12 Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon of Annie McGuinness, known as Sissy, 12 Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon.

Due to current restrictions the funeral of Sissy shall be held privately on Thursday.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

James McDermott, Scotland and formerly Oldtown, Culdaff

The death has taken place in Aberdeen, Scotland of James McDermott formerly Oldtown, Culdaff, son of the late Philip and Lily McDermott.

Funeral to take place at a later date in Aberdeen.

Mary O’Rourke, nee Kelly, formerly Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon



The death has occurred in Basildon, Essex, England of Mary O’Rourke, nee Kelly, formerly Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon, daughter of Jean and the late Eddie.

A memorial Mass will take place at St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at a later date.



Christoph Hudy, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar

The death has occured of Christoph Hudy, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar.

Cremation took place at Lakeland Crematorium Cavan on Wednesday at 4pm.

Regarding Covid-19, house and cremation are private please. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.



Theresa McBrearty (née Matherson), Legnathraw, St Johnston

The death has taken place on April 7 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Theresa McBrearty (née Matherson), Legnathraw, St Johnston.

Beloved wife of the late Robert, much loved mother of Jacqueline, Robert, Fiona, Jude and Paul and sister of Helen and the late Dan, Andy, Katie, Annie and Dora.

In accordance with guidelines the funeral will be private to family only please.

Eileen Bradley, Castletown, Fahan



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen Bradley, Castletown, Fahan.

In compliance with the HSE and Government guidelines funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Marie McDonagh (née Friel), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballybofey

The peaceful death has taken place at Larchfield Park Nursing Home, County Kildare of Marie McDonagh (née Friel), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballybofey.

Marie was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Peter (Tom) and treasured mother of John and Philip. Sadly missed by her loving sons, sister-in-law Marie, relatives and many friends and neighbours.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Ellen McLaughlin, Cullourde, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Ellen McLaughlin, Cullourde, Malin Head.

In compliance with government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are for immediate family only please.

Anna McDaid (née Lafferty), 5 Newtown Place, Strabane, and formerly of Ballindrait

The death has taken place of Anna Mc Daid (née Lafferty), 5 Newtown Place, Strabane, and formerly of Ballindrait.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, April 10 at 9.30am for Service in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road at 10am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with guidelines, the house and funeral Mass are private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

John O’Hagan, Minaloovin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of John O’Hagan, Minaloovin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Joe Doherty, Letter, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Doherty, Letter, Urris, Clonmany.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors 086 0736402

Nan Sweeney (nee Breslin) Drimaha, Ardara

The death has occurred of Nan Sweeney (née Breslin), Drimaha, Ardara

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

A celebration of Nan’s life will be held with a Memorial Mass at a later date.

Angela Doherty (née McMenamin), 76 Admiran Park, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Angela Doherty (née McMenamin), 76 Admiran Park, Stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and cremation will be strictly private to immediate family only.

A Memorial Mass for Angela will be held at a later date. The family thank you for your support, cooperation and understanding, during this difficult time.

Margaret Burke, Carrowen, Burt

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Margaret Burke, Carrowen, Burt

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only please.

