Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, April 9

The following deaths have taken place:

- Pat Barrett, Bundoran

- Joe Doogan, Keeldrum, Gortahork

- Francis Haughey, Kilbeg, Kilcar

- Rosemary Patterson, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

- Julia Duggan, 241 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Pauline Dunleavy, Portsalon

- Aonghus Cheevers, Dublin, and Woodlands, Letterkenny

- Paudge Dorrian, Fahan

- Nora Boyle, Trentagh

- John McConnell, Listowel, Kerry and Raphoe

- Sadie Kilpatrick, Raphoe

- James McDermott, Scotland and formerly Culdaff

- Mary O'Rourke, Essex, England and formerly Crossroads, Killygordon

- Ellen McLaughlin, Cullourde, Malin Head

- Anna McDaid, Strabane and Ballindrait

Pat Barrett, Finner Rd, Bundoran

The death has occurred at North West Hospice Sligo of Pat Barrett, Finner Rd, Bundoran.

In accordance with Government regulations on Covid-19, Pat’s funeral will be private for family members only. House strictly private.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Pat’s life will take place at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice in Sligo. Enquires to Conlon and Breslin Funeral Directors, 087 9670 448.

Joe Doogan, Keeldrum, Gortahork



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Doogan (Joe Bán) of Keeldrum, Gortahork. He is survived by his brother Joe Mangan and his family.

Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the house and funeral will be strictly private.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time.

Francis Haughey, Kilbeg, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Francis Haughey, Kilbeg, Kilcar.

A private Mass will be said for Francis today (Thursday) at 7pm.

Removal from his home on Friday for burial in Kilcar cemetery at 12 noon. Covid-19 restrictions please.

Rosemary Patterson, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Rosemary Patterson, Ballyraine, Letterkenny; wife of the late Harry.

Private wake and funeral service will take place for immediate family in compliance with Government and HSE guidelines.

Family flowers only,donations in lieu to Conwal Parish Church Fund or the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Julia Duggan, 241 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home of Julia Duggan, 241 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Pauline Dunleavy, Ardglass, Portsalon

The death has occurred of Pauline Dunleavy, Ardglass, Portsalon

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Pauline's life will be held at a later date.



Aonghus Cheevers, St Attracta Road, Cabra, Dublin and Woodlands, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at his home of Aonghus Cheevers, St Attracta Road, Cabra, Dublin and formerly of Woodlands Park, Letterkenny.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, a private wake and funeral will take place for immediate family only.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if wished to Diabetes Ireland c/o of Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Paudge Dorrian (solicitor), The Old Rectory, Fahan

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Paudge Dorrian (solicitor), The Old Rectory, Fahan.

In compliance with the HSE and Government guidelines, his wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only, please. Paudge's funeral service can be viewed via Facebook Parish of Burt, Inch and Fahan.



Nora Boyle, Drumcavney, Trentagh

The death has taken place of Nora Boyle, Drumcavney, Trentagh.

Burial to take place in Templedouglas on Saturday, April 11.

In accordance current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

John McConnell, O'Connell's Avenue, Listowel, Kerry and Raphoe

The death has taken place of John McConnell, O’Connell’s Avenue, Listowel, Co Kerry and formerly Raphoe.

A private Prayer Service will take place for John with a Memorial Mass being celebrated at a later date.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Sadie Kilpatrick, Habistown, Raphoe

The death has occurred at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Sadie Kilpatrick, Habistown, Raphoe.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Remains will leave her residence on Friday at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy c/o any family member or Gibson's Funeral Directors, Convoy.

James McDermott, Scotland and formerly Oldtown, Culdaff

The death has taken place in Aberdeen, Scotland of James McDermott formerly Oldtown, Culdaff, son of the late Philip and Lily McDermott.

Funeral to take place at a later date in Aberdeen.

Mary O’Rourke, nee Kelly, formerly Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon



The death has occurred in Basildon, Essex, England of Mary O’Rourke, nee Kelly, formerly Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon, daughter of Jean and the late Eddie.

A memorial Mass will take place at St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at a later date.

Ellen McLaughlin, Cullourde, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Ellen McLaughlin, Cullourde, Malin Head.

In compliance with government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are for immediate family only please.

Anna McDaid (née Lafferty), 5 Newtown Place, Strabane, and formerly of Ballindrait

The death has taken place of Anna Mc Daid (née Lafferty), 5 Newtown Place, Strabane, and formerly of Ballindrait.

Funeral will take place on Friday. In accordance with guidelines, the house and funeral Mass are private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam of the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

