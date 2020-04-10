Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, April 10

Contact
Deaths in Donegal
The following deaths have taken place:
- Pat Barrett, Bundoran
- Neil Wynne, 12 Cois Laughta, Kinlough
- Joe Doogan, Keeldrum, Gortahork
- Rosemary Patterson, Ballyraine, Letterkenny
- Julia Duggan, 241 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny
- Pauline Dunleavy, Portsalon
- Aonghus Cheevers, Dublin, and Woodlands, Letterkenny
- Paudge Dorrian, Fahan
- Nora Boyle, Trentagh
Pat Barrett, Finner Rd, Bundoran
The death has occurred at North West Hospice Sligo of Pat Barrett, Finner Rd, Bundoran.
In accordance with Government regulations on Covid-19, Pat’s funeral will be private for family members only. House strictly private.
A memorial Mass to celebrate Pat’s life will take place at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice in Sligo. Enquires to Conlon and Breslin Funeral Directors, 087 9670 448.
Neil Wynne, 12 Cois Laughta, Kinlough
The death has occurred at his residence of Neil Wynne, 12 Cois Laughta, Kinlough.
Due to the current restriction because of Covid-19, the funeral and burial for Neil will be held in private.
A memorial Mass to celebrate Neil’s life will take place at a later date.
Joe Doogan, Keeldrum, Gortahork
The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Doogan (Joe Bán) of Keeldrum, Gortahork. He is survived by his brother Joe Mangan and his family.
Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the house and funeral will be strictly private.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time.
Rosemary Patterson, Ballyraine, Letterkenny
The sudden death has occurred of Rosemary Patterson, Ballyraine, Letterkenny; wife of the late Harry.
Private wake and funeral service will take place for immediate family in compliance with Government and HSE guidelines.
Family flowers only,donations in lieu to Conwal Parish Church Fund or the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.
Julia Duggan, 241 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny
The death has occurred at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home of Julia Duggan, 241 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny.
In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.
Pauline Dunleavy, Ardglass, Portsalon
The death has occurred of Pauline Dunleavy, Ardglass, Portsalon
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Pauline's life will be held at a later date.
Aonghus Cheevers, St Attracta Road, Cabra, Dublin and Woodlands, Letterkenny
The sudden death has occurred at his home of Aonghus Cheevers, St Attracta Road, Cabra, Dublin and formerly of Woodlands Park, Letterkenny.
In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, a private wake and funeral will take place for immediate family only.
Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if wished to Diabetes Ireland c/o of Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.
Paudge Dorrian (solicitor), The Old Rectory, Fahan
The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Paudge Dorrian (solicitor), The Old Rectory, Fahan.
In compliance with the HSE and Government guidelines, his wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only, please. Paudge's funeral service can be viewed via Facebook Parish of Burt, Inch and Fahan.
Nora Boyle, Drumcavney, Trentagh
The death has taken place of Nora Boyle, Drumcavney, Trentagh.
Burial to take place in Templedouglas on Saturday, April 11.
In accordance current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.
