Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, April 11

Pat Barrett, Finner Rd, Bundoran

The death has occurred at North West Hospice Sligo of Pat Barrett, Finner Rd, Bundoran.

In accordance with Government regulations on Covid-19, Pat’s funeral will be private for family members only. House strictly private.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Pat’s life will take place at a later date.



Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice in Sligo. Enquires to Conlon and Breslin Funeral Directors, 087 9670 448.

Neil Wynne, 12 Cois Laughta, Kinlough

The death has occurred at his residence of Neil Wynne, 12 Cois Laughta, Kinlough.

Due to the current restriction because of Covid-19, the funeral and burial for Neil will be held in private.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Neil’s life will take place at a later date.

Joe Doogan, Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Doogan (Joe Bán) of Keeldrum, Gortahork. He is survived by his brother Joe Mangan and his family.

Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the house and funeral will be strictly private.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time.

Rosemary Patterson, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Rosemary Patterson, Ballyraine, Letterkenny; wife of the late Harry.

Private wake and funeral service will take place for immediate family in compliance with Government and HSE guidelines.

Family flowers only,donations in lieu to Conwal Parish Church Fund or the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Julia Duggan, 241 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home of Julia Duggan, 241 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Nora Boyle, Drumcavney, Trentagh

The death has taken place of Nora Boyle, Drumcavney, Trentagh.

Burial to take place in Templedouglas on Saturday, April 11.

In accordance current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

