Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, April 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- John McGarvey, Gaoth Dobhair

- Jim Gilmartin, The Ross, Bundoran

- Maura Peoples, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan

- Frances Teresa Healy, née Coyle, Coventry, England and formerly of Muff

- Daniel Toland (Dan), Urrismanagh, Clonmany

- George Healy, Kilmacrennan

- Pat Barrett, Bundoran

- Neil Wynne, 12 Cois Laughta, Kinlough

John McGarvey, Knockastoller, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has taken place, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of John McGarvey, Knockastoller, Bunbeg and formerly of Lunniagh Beg.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, son Brian, daughters Máire Bríd and Catríona.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, wake and funeral is strictly private to immediate family.

Jim Gilmartin, The Ross, Bundoran

The death has taken place at Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo of Jim Gilmartin, The Ross, Bundoran.

In accordance with the government guidelines, the funeral will be private.

A memorial Mass for Jim will take place at a later date.

Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran 087 967 0448



Maura Peoples, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Maura Peoples, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

The Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page on Monday at 10am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the National Council for the Blind c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Frances Teresa Healy, née Coyle, Coventry, England and formerly of Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frances Teresa Healy, née Coyle, Coventry, England and formerly of Muff, Co. Donegal.

She was the partner of Colm McCoy, Fanaghan, Inver.



In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

All enquires to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles on 0876781000.

Daniel Toland (Dan), Urrismanagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Daniel Toland (Dan), Urrismanagh, Clonmany.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

George Healy, Hillhead, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of George Healy, Hillhead, Kilmacrennan.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

The Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page on Monday at 2pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oncology Day Services c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Pat Barrett, Finner Rd, Bundoran

The death has occurred at North West Hospice Sligo of Pat Barrett, Finner Rd, Bundoran.

In accordance with Government regulations on Covid-19, Pat’s funeral will be private for family members only. House strictly private.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Pat’s life will take place at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice in Sligo. Enquires to Conlon and Breslin Funeral Directors, 087 9670 448.



Neil Wynne, 12 Cois Laughta, Kinlough

The death has occurred at his residence of Neil Wynne, 12 Cois Laughta, Kinlough.

Due to the current restriction because of Covid-19, the funeral and burial for Neil will be held in private.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Neil’s life will take place at a later date.

