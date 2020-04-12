Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, April 12

The following deaths have taken place:

Patrick (Paddy) Mac Intyre, 51 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at his home of Patrick (Paddy) Mac Intyre, 51 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

The Mass can be viewed on St Eunan’s Cathedral webcam at 2pm on Monday, April 13.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Mary Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork



The death has occurred in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Mary Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Mary is survived by her sister Rose, brothers Peadar and Fr Michael, sister in law Mary, nieces and nephews.

Due to the government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be strictly private.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time.

Rita Scott, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Rita Scott, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Rita’s funeral will take place privately, in light of current government restrictions regarding public gatherings.

A memorial service to celebrate Rita’s life will take place at a later date.

Any other enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on 087 9734000.

Mary Duffy (née Kelly), Rathnew, Wicklow and Clonmany

The death has taken place in her 94th year, peacefully at her home on Easter Sunday, April 12, of Mary Duffy, née Kelly of St Patrick’s Terrace, Rathnew and late of Clonmany.

Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Matthew and daughter Caroline. She is remembered with love by her daughter Bernie, sons Seamus, Mick and Eddie, grandchildren Martina, Michael, David, Simone and Michael and great grandchildren Mya and Amelia, brother John, daughter in law Ann, son in law Larry, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mary’s funeral service will be private for family only on Wednesday in St Patrick’s Church, Wicklow Town at 12 noon.

The service can be viewed on the parish webcam on www.wicklowparish.ie.

Annie Ferry, Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has occurred in Áras Gaoth Dobhair of Annie Ferry of Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair.

Annie is survived by her sister Sarah, brothers Jimmy, Patrick, Hughie and Owenie, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the house and funeral will be strictly private.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time.

Peter Gallagher, Cloghore, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Peter Gallagher, Cloghore, Ballyshannon.

In line with the goverment guidelines, the family home and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

A memorial Mass will take place at a later date to celebrate Peter’s life.

Kieran Harvey (Senior), 25 Harbour View Drive, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Kieran Harvey (Senior), 25 Harbour View Drive, Killybegs/

In accordance with the Government directives relating to public gatherings, requiem Mass will be streamed live from St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs on Monday at 2pm. Burial strictly private.

A memorial Mass for Kieran will be held at a later date.

All enquiries to McBrearty Undertakers at 074 9731056.

John McGarvey, Knockastoller, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of John McGarvey, Knockastoller, Bunbeg and formerly of Lunniagh Beg.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, son Brian, daughters Máire Bríd and Catríona.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, wake and funeral is strictly private to immediate family.



Jim Gilmartin, The Ross, Bundoran

The death has taken place at Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo of Jim Gilmartin, The Ross, Bundoran.

In accordance with the government guidelines, the funeral will be private.

A memorial Mass for Jim will take place at a later date.

Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran 087 967 0448



Maura Peoples, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Maura Peoples, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

The Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page on Monday at 10am.



Family flowers only, donations if desired to the National Council for the Blind c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Frances Teresa Healy, née Coyle, Coventry, England and formerly of Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frances Teresa Healy, née Coyle, Coventry, England and formerly of Muff, Co. Donegal.

She was the partner of Colm McCoy, Fanaghan, Inver.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

All enquires to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles on 0876781000.

Daniel Toland (Dan), Urrismanagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Daniel Toland (Dan), Urrismanagh, Clonmany.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

George Healy, Hillhead, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of George Healy, Hillhead, Kilmacrennan.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

The Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page on Monday at 2pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oncology Day Services c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Pat Barrett, Finner Rd, Bundoran

The death has occurred at North West Hospice Sligo of Pat Barrett, Finner Rd, Bundoran.

In accordance with Government regulations on Covid-19, Pat’s funeral will be private for family members only. House strictly private.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Pat’s life will take place at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice in Sligo. Enquires to Conlon and Breslin Funeral Directors, 087 9670 448.



Neil Wynne, 12 Cois Laughta, Kinlough

The death has occurred at his residence of Neil Wynne, 12 Cois Laughta, Kinlough.

Due to the current restriction because of Covid-19, the funeral and burial for Neil will be held in private.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Neil’s life will take place at a later date.

