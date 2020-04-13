Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, April 13

The following deaths have taken place:

- Ann Roohan, Ballyshannon

- John Ferry, Crolly

- Rose Gallagher, Termon

- Malachy MacMahon, Killiney, Dublin / Donegal

- Mary Conaghan, Gortahork

- Rita Scott, Ballintra

- Mary Duffy, Wicklow and Clonmany

- Annie Ferry, Gaoth Dobhair

- Peter Gallagher, Cloghore, Ballyshannon

- John McGarvey, Gaoth Dobhair

- Jim Gilmartin, The Ross, Bundoran

Ann Roohan, Boyney, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Ann Roohan, Boyney, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

John Ferry, Mín Uí Bhaoill, Crolly



The death has taken place of John Ferry (John Dhoimnic) of Mín Uí Bhaoill, Crolly.

Burial will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) in Magheragallon Cemetery. However, funeral will be private in line with government restrictions.

Rose Gallagher, Currin, Termon

The death has occurred at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home of Rose Gallagher, Currin, Termon

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Mass will be from St.Columba's Church, Termon on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Malachy MacMahon, Killiney, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred of Malachy MacMahon, Killiney, Dublin / Donegal

Funeral private in accordance with HSE regulations. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Donations to https://mqi.ie/donate/ in lieu of flowers, please if so desired.

Mary Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has occurred in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Mary Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Due to the government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be strictly private.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time.

Rita Scott, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Rita Scott, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Rita’s funeral will take place privately, in light of current government restrictions regarding public gatherings.

A memorial service to celebrate Rita’s life will take place at a later date.

Any other enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on 087 9734000.

Mary Duffy (née Kelly), Rathnew, Wicklow and Clonmany

The death has taken place in her 94th year, peacefully at her home on Easter Sunday, April 12, of Mary Duffy, née Kelly of St Patrick’s Terrace, Rathnew and late of Clonmany.

Her funeral service will be private for family only on Wednesday in St Patrick’s Church, Wicklow Town at 12 noon but can be viewed on the parish webcam on www.wicklowparish.ie.

Annie Ferry, Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred in Áras Gaoth Dobhair of Annie Ferry of Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair.

Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the house and funeral will be strictly private.

Her family thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time.

Peter Gallagher, Cloghore, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Peter Gallagher, Cloghore, Ballyshannon.

In line with the goverment guidelines, the family home and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

A memorial Mass will take place at a later date to celebrate Peter’s life.

John McGarvey, Knockastoller, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of John McGarvey, Knockastoller, Bunbeg and formerly of Lunniagh Beg.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, wake and funeral is strictly private to immediate family.

Jim Gilmartin, The Ross, Bundoran

The death has taken place at Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo of Jim Gilmartin, The Ross, Bundoran.

In accordance with the government guidelines, the funeral will be private.

A memorial Mass for Jim will take place at a later date.

Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran 087 967 0448

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the National Council for the Blind c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.