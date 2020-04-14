Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, April 14, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Rhona Brien (née Dawson), Tubber, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has occurred of Rhona Brien (née Dawson), Tubber, Ballyshannon

Due to the current covid 19 guidelines the family home and funeral is private please.

A memorial to celebrate Rhona's life will take place at a later date.

William (Bill) Joseph Griffin, 79 The Drive, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, UK and late of Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Joseph Griffin, 79 The Drive, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, UK and late of Newtowncunningham.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and burial are strictly private.

William's Funeral Mass can be viewed on All Saints Church parish webcam on Friday morning at 11am by clicking this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/.

Ann Roohan, Boyney, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Ann Roohan, Boyney, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

John Ferry, Mín Uí Bhaoill, Crolly



The death has taken place of John Ferry (John Dhoimnic) of Mín Uí Bhaoill, Crolly.

Burial on Tuesday in Magheragallon Cemetery. However, funeral will be private in line with government restrictions.

Rose Gallagher, Currin, Termon

The death has occurred at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home of Rose Gallagher, Currin, Termon

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Mass will be from St.Columba's Church, Termon on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Malachy MacMahon, Killiney, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred of Malachy MacMahon, Killiney, Dublin / Donegal

Funeral private in accordance with HSE regulations. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Donations to https://mqi.ie/donate/ in lieu of flowers, please if so desired.

Mary Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has occurred in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Mary Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Due to the government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be strictly private.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time.

Rita Scott, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Rita Scott, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Rita’s funeral will take place privately, in light of current government restrictions regarding public gatherings.

A memorial service to celebrate Rita’s life will take place at a later date.

Any other enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on 087 9734000.

Mary Duffy (née Kelly), Rathnew, Wicklow and Clonmany

The death has taken place peacefully at her home of Mary Duffy, née Kelly of St Patrick’s Terrace, Rathnew and late of Clonmany.

Her funeral service will be private for family only on Wednesday in St Patrick’s Church, Wicklow Town at 12 noon but can be viewed on the parish webcam on www.wicklowparish.ie.

Annie Ferry, Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred in Áras Gaoth Dobhair of Annie Ferry of Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair.

Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the house and funeral will be strictly private.

Her family thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time.

