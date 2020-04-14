Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, April 14

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret Callaghan, Barnesmore

- Lottie Graham, Ballintra

- Gertie Cassidy, Monaghan and Ballyshannon

- Hannah Bonner, Derrybeg

- Con Underwood, Mountcharles

- Bridie Doherty, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

- Tommy Ward, Convoy

- Rhona Brien (née Dawson), Tubber, Ballyshannon

- Susan Noone, Clonmany

- William (Bill) Joseph Griffin, Hertfordshire, UK / Newtowncunningham

- Ann Roohan, Ballyshannon

- Mary Duffy, Wicklow and Clonmany

- Annie Ferry, Gaoth Dobhair

Margaret Callaghan (née McGinty), Driminin, Barnesmore



The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie Ellen) Callaghan, sister of Alphonsis McGinty, Driminin, Co. Donegal, peacefully at the home of her niece, Veronica.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Patricks Church, Donegal town at 11am on Thursday which will be streamed online.

Remains leaving the house after Mass, via Old Driminin Road, for burial in Clar cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the house is strictly private at all times.

Family flowers, donations if so desired to Donegal Community Palliative Care Team.

Lottie Graham, Big Park, Ballintra



The death has occurred of Lottie Graham, Big Park, Ballintra.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private. Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Gertie Cassidy (née McDermott), Clontibret, Monaghan / Ballyshannon



The death has taken place at Castleross Nursing Home, Co. Monaghan of Gertie Cassidy nee McDermott, Moys, Clontibret and formerly Milltown, Ballyshannon.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Frank. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and her many dear friends and neighbours

In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place. A memorial Mass to celebrate Gertie's life will be held at a later date.

Hannah Boner (née Ferry), Carrickataskin, Derrybeg



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hannah Boner, Carrickataskin, Derrybeg.

Sadly missed by her daughters Eileen, Bríd, Anne and Margaret and her sons Pádraig, Pól, Dominic and Martin and all her grandchildren and extended family.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

The funeral Mass will be available for viewing on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page at 11am on Wednesday.

Con Underwood, Stonepark, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Con Underwood, Stonepark, Mountcharles.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private.

All enquires to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles on 0876781000.

Bridie Doherty, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred at her home of Bridie Doherty, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines funeral arrangements are strictly private to family only.

Burial on Thursday in Belcruit Cemetery, with a memorial Mass to be held at a later date.

Tommy Ward, Ballyboe, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tommy Ward, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Wake and funeral are private please in accordance with Government and HSE guidelines.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul, Convoy Branch, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Rhona Brien (née Dawson), Tubber, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has occurred of Rhona Brien (née Dawson), Tubber, Ballyshannon.

Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines the family home and funeral are private please.

A memorial to celebrate Rhona's life will take place at a later date.

Susan Noone, Clontagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Susan Noone, Clontagh, Clonmany.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Nazareth House, Fahan, c/o any family member or Comiskey's Funeral Directors.

A memorial Mass will take place at a later date

William (Bill) Joseph Griffin, 79 The Drive, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, UK and late of Newtowncunningham



The death has occurred of William (Bill) Joseph Griffin, 79 The Drive, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, UK and late of Newtowncunningham.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and burial are strictly private.

William's Funeral Mass can be viewed on All Saints Church parish webcam on Friday morning at 11am.

Ann Roohan, Boyney, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Ann Roohan, Boyney, Ballyshannon.

Following government regulations, the house and funeral will be private to family members.

A Mass of celebration of Ann’s life will be offered at a later date.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

Mary Duffy (née Kelly), Rathnew, Wicklow and Clonmany

The death has taken place peacefully at her home of Mary Duffy, née Kelly of St Patrick’s Terrace, Rathnew and late of Clonmany.

Her funeral service will be private for family only on Wednesday in St Patrick’s Church, Wicklow Town at 12 noon but can be viewed on the parish webcam on www.wicklowparish.ie.

Annie Ferry, Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred in Áras Gaoth Dobhair of Annie Ferry of Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair.

Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the house and funeral will be strictly private.

Her family thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.