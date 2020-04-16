Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, April 16, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Hannah Byrne (née Johnston) of Dublin / Bundoran

- David Faith, Bundoran

- Sarah O'Donnell, Crolly

- Michael O'Donnell, Crolly

- Hugo Shiels, Letterkenny

- Bridget Thompson (née O'Donnell), (Biddy Jack), Crolly

- Maureen Conaghan, Milford

- Pat Doherty, Clonmany and Co Meath

- Lottie Graham, Ballintra

- Gertie Cassidy, Monaghan and Ballyshannon

- William (Bill) Joseph Griffin, Hertfordshire, UK / Newtowncunningham

Hannah Byrne (née Johnston) of Kimmage, Dublin / Bundoran

The death has occurred of Hannah Byrne (née Johnston) of Kimmage, Dublin and late of Bundoran.

In keeping with Government restrictions, a private funeral will take place.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

David Faith, Mount Crest, Magheracar, Bundoran

The death has occurred of David Faith, Mount Crest, Bundoran

Due to the current restrictions regarding public gatherings, all funeral and cremation arrangements are strictly private.

Sarah O'Donnell, Mín na Leice, Crolly, Donegal



The death has taken place of Sarah O'Donnell (Sarah Jack) of Mín na Leice, Crolly.

Sarah's ashes will be brought to Annagry Cemetery to be buried at a later date.

Michael O'Donnell, Mín na Leice, Crolly



The death has taken place of Michael O' Donnell, Mín na Leice, Crolly.

Burial will take place in Annagry Cemetery on Saturday however funeral will be strictly private in line with government and HSE restrictions. A memorial mass will take place at a later date.

Hugo Shiels, 240 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Hugo Shiels, 240 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny

In accordance with HSE guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family.

A private Mass will take place in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny on Saturday at 10am. The Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed on https://www.steunanscathedral.ie/

Bridget Thompson (née O'Donnell), (Biddy Jack), Mín na Leice, Crolly

The death has taken place of Bridget Thompson (nee O'Donnell) (Biddy Jack), Mín na Leice, Crolly.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow.

Bridget's ashes will be brought to Annagry to be buried at a later date.

Maureen Conaghan, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Conaghan, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family. A private funeral mass will take place in St Peter’s Church, Milford on Friday, April 17 at 2pm. The mass can be viewed on MCN Media. TV St Peter’s Church Milford.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Pat Doherty, Main Street, Clonmany and formerly Ashbourne, Co Meath

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Doherty, Main Street, Clonmany and formerly Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors on 086 0736402.

Lottie Graham, Big Park, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Lottie Graham, Big Park, Ballintra.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private. Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Gertie Cassidy (née McDermott), Clontibret, Monaghan / Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Castleross Nursing Home, Co. Monaghan of Gertie Cassidy nee McDermott, Moys, Clontibret and formerly Milltown, Ballyshannon.

In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place. A memorial Mass to celebrate Gertie's life will be held at a later date.

William (Bill) Joseph Griffin, 79 The Drive, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, UK and late of Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Joseph Griffin, 79 The Drive, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, UK and late of Newtowncunningham.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and burial are strictly private.

William's Funeral Mass can be viewed on All Saints Church parish webcam on Friday morning at 11am.

