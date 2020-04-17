Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, April 17

The following deaths have taken place:

Roland McClay, Lacklum, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Roland McClay, Lacklum, Ballintra.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Vincent (Bing) McConnell 143 Urney Road, Clady and formerly of Coneyburrow, Lifford

The death has taken place of Vincent (Bing) Mc Connell, 143 Urney Road, Clady and formerly of Coneyburrow, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday (April 19) at 11.20am for Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current guidelines the house and funeral Mass will be private to family only please.

Margaret Gibson, Kilgort, St Johnson

The death has taken place of Margaret Gibson, Kilgort, St Johnson

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines funeral arrangements are strictly private to family only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.newtowncunninghamkilleaparish.com at 11am on Saturday

Grace Sweeney (née Terry), Meenderry, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Grace Sweeney (née Terry), Meenderry, Falcarragh.

As per HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and wake are strictly private.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork on Saturday at 11am

Patrick Harkin, 11 Crana View, Cockhill, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Harkin, 11 Crana View, Cockhill, Buncrana.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral Mass and burial are strictly for family only.

Gerald Colhoun, Transallagh, St Johnston

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University hospital of Gerald Colhoun, Transallagh, St Johnston

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private. The burial of Gerald is on Saturday at 2.30pm in St Baithin's Church Cemetery, St Johnston.



Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal branch of the Parkinson's Association Ireland.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this difficult time.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Sr Bridget (Bridie) Doherty, Monreagh, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Sister Bridget (Bridie) Doherty, Monreagh, Burnfoot and formerly Daughters of Mary and Joseph Order, 65 Iona Road, Dublin.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines funeral and burial is strictly private to the five immediate family members only please. Sr Bridget's Requiem Mass can be viewed via Burt, Inch and Fahan facebook page.

A memorial Mass for Sr Bridget will be held at a later date.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Nazareth House Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Margaret Donegan, Carrick

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hosiptal, of Margaret Donegan, Carrick and formerly of Manchester, UK.

In keeping with current government guidelines, a private funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Eileen Farren (née Brennan) Greencastle Road, Moville and formerly of Roscommon

The death has taken place of Eileen Farren (nee Brennan, Roscommon), Greencastle Road, Moville.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Foyle Hospice, Culmore Road, Derry, Northern Ireland BT48 8JE.

Private wake and funeral service will take place for immediate family in compliance with Government and HSE guidelines.

Hannah Byrne (née Johnston) of Kimmage, Dublin / Bundoran

The death has occurred of Hannah Byrne (née Johnston) of Kimmage, Dublin and late of Bundoran.

In keeping with Government restrictions, a private funeral will take place.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

David Faith, Mount Crest, Magheracar, Bundoran

The death has occurred of David Faith, Mount Crest, Bundoran

Due to the current restrictions regarding public gatherings, all funeral and cremation arrangements are strictly private.

Sarah O'Donnell, Mín na Leice, Crolly

The death has taken place of Sarah O'Donnell (Sarah Jack) of Mín na Leice, Crolly.

Sarah's ashes will be brought to Annagry Cemetery to be buried at a later date.

Michael O'Donnell, Mín na Leice, Crolly

The death has taken place of Michael O' Donnell, Mín na Leice, Crolly.

Burial will take place in Annagry Cemetery on Saturday. However, funeral will be strictly private in line with government and HSE restrictions. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Hugo Shiels, 240 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Hugo Shiels, 240 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny

In accordance with HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family.

A private Mass will take place in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny on Saturday at 10am. The Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed on https://www.steunanscathedral.ie/

Bridget Thompson (née O'Donnell), (Biddy Jack), Mín na Leice, Crolly

The death has taken place of Bridget Thompson (nee O'Donnell) (Biddy Jack), Mín na Leice, Crolly.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow.

Bridget's ashes will be brought to Annagry to be buried at a later date.

Pat Doherty, Main Street, Clonmany and formerly Ashbourne, Co Meath

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Doherty, Main Street, Clonmany and formerly Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors on 086 0736402.

