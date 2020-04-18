Funeral held in Rathmullan of well known local man, Eddie Shovelin

Contact
Eddie Shovelin, Rathmullan
The funeral took place on Saturday, April 4 of Eddie Shovelin, Clondallon, Rathmullan.
Eddie, who was born on May 30, 1935 to Annabella and Patrick Shovelin, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, April 2.
He was the youngest of six children, one sister Katie and five brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Noreen and Rosaleen, sons Patrick, Oliver, Edmond, Liam, John and Seamus, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Eddie was pre-deceased by his son Garret.
Eddie’s funeral Mass took place in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan on Saturday, April 4 at 10am where Fr Martin Collum VF PP officiated. Burial was afterwards in the adjoining cemetery where Fr. Collum said the graveyard prayers.
Deepest condolences are extended to the family circle. May he rest in peace.
