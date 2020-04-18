Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, April 18

The following deaths have taken place:

- Abina McGonigle, Dublin and Ballyshannon

- Patricia Doherty, Bundoran

- Derek Hamilton, Ramelton

- Patrick Harkin, Buncrana

- Roland McClay, Ballintra

- Vincent (Bing) McConnell, Clady and formerly of Lifford

- Eileen Farren, Moville / Roscommon

- Sr Bridget (Bridie) Doherty, Burnfoot

- Margaret Donegan, Carrick

- Hannah Byrne (née Johnston) of Dublin / Bundoran

- David Faith, Bundoran

- Bridget Thompson (née O'Donnell), (Biddy Jack), Crolly

- Pat Doherty, Clonmany and Co Meath

Abina McGonigle (née O'Sullivan), Blackrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place in her 102nd year of Abina McGonigle (née O'Sullivan), Blackrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

Abina died in the wonderful care of the staff of The Fern Dean Nursing Home, Deansgrange. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred and much loved mother of Jane, Brian and the late John; very sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place, due to recent government guidelines on public gatherings.

Patricia Doherty, (nee Carty), 6 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Patricia Doherty, (nee Carty), 6 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran.

Due to Government and HSE regulations regarding public gatherings, the funeral arrangements are strictly private to family please.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Derek Hamilton, Clooney, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Derek Hamilton, Clooney, Ramelton.

Derek was the beloved husband of Margaret for 45 years and cherished dad of David, Moyra, Cathy, Glenn, Aaron, and Nicola.

Sadly missed by his grandchildren Olivia, Jack, Lilah, Hannah, Aria, AJ, and Caden, his sister Nancy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and wider family circle and friends.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny.

Wake and funeral will take place for immediate family only in compliance with Government & HSE guidelines.

Patrick Harkin, 11 Crana View, Cockhill, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Harkin, 11 Crana View, Cockhill, Buncrana

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Requiem Mass and burial is for the immediate family only please.

Roland McClay, Lacklum, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Roland McClay, Lacklum, Ballintra.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Vincent (Bing) McConnell 143 Urney Road, Clady and formerly of Coneyburrow, Lifford

The death has taken place of Vincent (Bing) McConnell, 143 Urney Road, Clady and formerly of Coneyburrow, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 11.20am for Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current guidelines the house and funeral Mass will be private to family only please.

Eileen Farren (née Brennan) Greencastle Road, Moville and formerly of Roscommon

The death has taken place of Eileen Farren (nee Brennan, Roscommon), Greencastle Road, Moville.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Foyle Hospice, Culmore Road, Derry, Northern Ireland BT48 8JE.

Private wake and funeral service will take place for immediate family in compliance with Government and HSE guidelines.

Sr Bridget (Bridie) Doherty, Monreagh, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Sister Bridget (Bridie) Doherty, Monreagh, Burnfoot and formerly Daughters of Mary and Joseph Order, 65 Iona Road, Dublin.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines funeral and burial is strictly private to the five immediate family members only please. Sr Bridget's Requiem Mass can be viewed via Burt, Inch and Fahan facebook page.

A memorial Mass for Sr Bridget will be held at a later date.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Nazareth House Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Margaret Donegan, Carrick

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hosiptal, of Margaret Donegan, Carrick and formerly of Manchester, UK.

In keeping with current government guidelines, a private funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Hannah Byrne (née Johnston) of Kimmage, Dublin / Bundoran

The death has occurred of Hannah Byrne (née Johnston) of Kimmage, Dublin and late of Bundoran.

In keeping with Government restrictions, a private funeral will take place.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

David Faith, Mount Crest, Magheracar, Bundoran

The death has occurred of David Faith, Mount Crest, Bundoran

Due to the current restrictions regarding public gatherings, all funeral and cremation arrangements are strictly private.

Bridget Thompson (née O'Donnell), (Biddy Jack), Mín na Leice, Crolly

The death has taken place of Bridget Thompson (nee O'Donnell) (Biddy Jack), Mín na Leice, Crolly.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow.

Bridget's ashes will be brought to Annagry to be buried at a later date.

Pat Doherty, Main Street, Clonmany and formerly Ashbourne, Co Meath

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Doherty, Main Street, Clonmany and formerly Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors on 086 0736402.

