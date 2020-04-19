Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, April 19

Contact
Deaths in Donegal
The following deaths have taken place:
- Abina McGonigle, Dublin and Ballyshannon
- Patricia Doherty, Bundoran
- Derek Hamilton, Ramelton
- Patrick Harkin, Buncrana
- Roland McClay, Ballintra
- Vincent (Bing) McConnell, Clady and formerly of Lifford
Abina McGonigle (née O'Sullivan), Blackrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon
The death has taken place in her 102nd year of Abina McGonigle (née O'Sullivan), Blackrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon.
Abina died in the wonderful care of the staff of The Fern Dean Nursing Home, Deansgrange. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred and much loved mother of Jane, Brian and the late John; very sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.
A private funeral will take place, due to recent government guidelines on public gatherings.
Patricia Doherty, (nee Carty), 6 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran
The death has taken place of Patricia Doherty, (nee Carty), 6 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran.
Due to Government and HSE regulations regarding public gatherings, the funeral arrangements are strictly private to family please.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Derek Hamilton, Clooney, Ramelton
The death has taken place of Derek Hamilton, Clooney, Ramelton.
Derek was the beloved husband of Margaret for 45 years and cherished dad of David, Moyra, Cathy, Glenn, Aaron, and Nicola.
Sadly missed by his grandchildren Olivia, Jack, Lilah, Hannah, Aria, AJ, and Caden, his sister Nancy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and wider family circle and friends.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny.
Wake and funeral will take place for immediate family only in compliance with Government & HSE guidelines.
Patrick Harkin, 11 Crana View, Cockhill, Buncrana
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Harkin, 11 Crana View, Cockhill, Buncrana
In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Requiem Mass and burial is for the immediate family only please.
Roland McClay, Lacklum, Ballintra
The death has taken place of Roland McClay, Lacklum, Ballintra.
In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Vincent (Bing) McConnell 143 Urney Road, Clady and formerly of Coneyburrow, Lifford
The death has taken place of Vincent (Bing) McConnell, 143 Urney Road, Clady and formerly of Coneyburrow, Lifford.
Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 11.20am for Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon.
Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.
In accordance with current guidelines the house and funeral Mass will be private to family only please.
